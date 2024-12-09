Birds with avian flu found in KC Metro





KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – Birds with avian flu have been found in the Kansas City metro. “We are seeing random cases around here,” said Jacque Blessington, the director at Lakeside Nature Center in Kansas City. “It’s birds that are migrating through, coming over the river, coming through the migratory pathway.” Lakeside Nature Center is not alone in seeing avian flu cases. On Friday, Operation Wildlife in Linwood, KS, reported avian flu is ‘in the metro’ with a post on Facebook. Operation Wildlife said it received calls from nearby cities like Shawnee and Overland Park, but also from as far away as Atchison. Lakeside Nature Center has also been taking a lot of calls with people reporting birds acting “funny.” “Sometimes, [sick birds] will just be sitting; sitting in the parking lot, sitting in your driveway and not really moving, but look healthy otherwise,” Blessington said. “Other typical symptoms that they have are the ‘drunkenness’ and they are unstable. That is another classic symptom of the avian flu.” Blessington says the avian flu is mostly affecting geese, ducks, and other migratory species. Its strongest effects are felt by younger birds – or older ones with compromised immune systems. “Unfortunately, there is no cure, no treatment for it. Many of them do pass away very quickly,” Blessington said. “We are kind of looking at, ‘Can we get this out of the environment so that at least it’s not going to jump and have exposure to other species?’” Blessington says it’s rare for bird flu to jump to humans, but it’s not impossible. In fact, the CDC says at least two people in Missouri were infected with it. If you try to corral a sick animal, Blessington says to wear personal protective equipment. “We do kind of give people guidance if they do find what they think is a sick bird, to wear a mask, wear some gloves, cover-up. Don’t put it inside the house or in the front of the car, but if you can safely transport it here, then we can look at ‘Is it truly sick from the flu?’” If you own birds and keep them outside, Lakeside Nature Center recommends keeping them covered. Blessington said bird flu is spread through food, water, feces, and other shared sources. Copyright 2024 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2024 KCTV. All rights reserved. 