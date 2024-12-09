Unprecedented winter pressures face NHS





of NHS Compared to the same week last year, the number of influenza infections has increased by a staggering 350%, the number of norovirus infections has surged by 86%, and the situation is extremely severe amid growing concerns about a potential “big four pandemic”. Preparing for winter. This alarming trend is further exacerbated by rising levels of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in hospitals. New weekly figures reveal the NHS is under more pressure than ever before. Last week, an average of 1,099 people were hospitalized each day with the flu, up from 243 in the same week last year. This is the highest number of influenza cases heading into winter in at least three years. As a result of the efforts of NHS staff, more than 27 million vaccinations against influenza, Covid-19 and RSV have been administered. However, as virus levels continue to rise, the NHS is urging eligible people to get vaccinated without delay. NHS workers are also being encouraged to get the jab to protect themselves and those around them. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “We have inherited a broken but broken NHS and staff are already working hard to prepare for an increase in admissions this winter. “We are supporting them with an extra £26 billion secured in the recent budget and have already resolved industrial action to ensure A&E avoids a strike for the first time in three years. “For too long, the annual winter crisis has become the norm. Through our 10-year health plan, we must deliver long-term reform and build health services that are available to all, all year round. I'm going. “We also encourage those who are eligible to join the more than 27 million people who have already come forward to get vaccinated against influenza, RSV and COVID-19. This is the best way to protect yourself this winter. This is the method. According to the data, there were an average of 1,390 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds each day last week, along with 142 pediatric RSV cases and 756 norovirus cases, an 86% increase from the previous year. Hospital bed occupancy is at a record level for this time of year, with an average of 96,587 beds occupied each day, and this pressure is expected to increase further in the coming weeks. Ambulance services are experiencing unprecedented demand, with thousands more patients arriving by ambulance (from 83,873 to 90,514). Handover delays have also skyrocketed, with 35,022 hours lost, an 87% increase over last year. NHS 111 received 413,426 calls last week, with 73.1% answered within a minute, an improvement of 4.4% on last year. However, issues with discharging patients who no longer require hospitalization continue to impact capacity, with an average of 11,969 beds occupied by patients ready to be discharged. To deal with the excess demand, the NHS is taking a number of measures, including upgrading its 24-hour live data centres, enhancing same-day emergency care and expanding falls services for older people. An independent review by Lord Darge in September highlighted years of underinvestment, leaving the NHS with aging assets and outdated technology. The Government and the NHS are currently engaging the public, patients and staff in the largest-ever dialogue on health services, with the aim of future-fitting the NHS through the 10-year health plan. Image credit: iStock

