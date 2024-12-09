Jersey committee finds ADHD training could reduce waiting list stress





A Jersey panel found that providing additional ADHD training to medical staff could reduce waiting list stress. The Health and Social Care Review Board launched a review in July of the island's prescription regulations, which mean ADHD drugs can only be prescribed by specialist consultant psychiatrists. In other jurisdictions, GPs and other trained staff can issue re-prescriptions once treatment has been established. The commission said this situation has contributed to long assessment waiting lists, which currently take approximately three-and-a-half years.

Jersey Health Authority currently has one specialist consultant psychiatrist who can assess and diagnose Islanders on the waiting list. The committee concluded that pressure on consultant psychiatrists would be reduced if more staff had the appropriate skills to issue medicines. The Committee agreed to strongly recommend to the Minister of Health the implementation of such training programs for nurses. A second recommendation was also agreed: to establish clinics or hubs where people with ADHD can receive medication and seek advice when needed. Deputy Louise Doublet, chair of the Health and Social Care Scrutiny Committee, said: “It is clear to the committee that those who have shared their experiences with us feel let down by the current system. “They are frustrated by the long wait times for a diagnosis, as well as the lack of communication about how the global shortage of ADHD drugs is impacting them. “While there is little Jersey can do to improve the situation regarding shortages, it can remove some of the other obstacles people face.”

