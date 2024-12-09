Nobel Prize praises AI's role in revolutionizing protein structure

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry will celebrate the transformative impact of AI on protein science, along with groundbreaking advances towards reshaping drug development.





The 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Demis Hassabis and John Jumper. Google Deep Mind We would like to thank David Baker for the development of AlphaFold2. University of Washington For his work in computational protein design. These innovations have revolutionized the understanding of protein structure using artificial intelligence.

Before AlphaFold, determining the 3D structure of proteins was complex and time-consuming, often requiring the use of techniques such as X-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy. AlphaFold is a neural network-based model that utilizes deep learning algorithms that incorporate vast amounts of physical and biological data about protein structure. By leveraging multiple sequence alignments, protein structures can be predicted with near- accuracy. Since its launch, AlphaFold has accurately predicted the structures of over 200 million proteins and is used by over 2 million researchers worldwide. Despite its recent development, AlphaFold2 has already been applied in numerous studies across biology and medicine. Applications include studying disease pathology to develop targeted therapeutics, visualizing enzymes that can degrade plastics, and engineering solutions to antibiotic resistance.

The second half of the award went to University of Washington structural biologist David Baker for his work on computational protein design. Baker and his team developed the following algorithm, Rosetta. from the beginning Protein structure prediction, or designing entirely new proteins from scratch. The Rosetta algorithm is incorporated into AI-powered tools such as RoseTTAfold, which uses a three-track neural network to predict the structure of proteins. Baker's model has the potential to revolutionize drug development, synthetic biology, and nanotechnology, opening possibilities for new treatments, vaccines, nanomaterials, and sensors. Key applications include designing proteins that mimic those involved in photosynthesis for renewable energy, creating molecular detectors that activate when they detect cancer cells, and creating microscopic “nanocages” to transport drugs into the body. This includes manipulating proteins as

Inventions using AI

This is the first time a Nobel Prize has been awarded for a scientific advance powered by AI, and it probably won't be the last.

AI is being leveraged across scientific disciplines to identify meaningful trends in large data sets, predict outcomes based on these data, and simulate complex physical and biological scenarios. I am. AI is impacting every industry, but its impact will be particularly strong in the pharmaceutical field, where drug discovery is expected to accelerate, and in clinical settings, vast amounts of patient data will be used to enable more personalized treatments. It is expected to generate patterns and insights from. As the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries increase their reliance on AI-driven discovery, companies operating in this space will need to meaningfully protect both their AI platforms and the products produced by such platforms. You need to carefully consider how to do this.

AI invention as intellectual property

DeepMind has open sourced AlphaFold2's code to enable widespread use and collaboration, but its underlying methods are protected by patents. DeepMind filed three international (PCT) applications in 2019. These cover a relatively wide range of methods such as generating multiple structure predictions, updating parameters using neural networks, and selecting the final structure.

The European Patent Office (EPO) requires that an invention represent a non-obvious technical solution to a technical problem in order to be patentable. From this perspective, it may seem difficult to patent “core AI,” or the basic building blocks of an AI model. This is because such algorithms are often considered by the EPO to be abstract mathematical methods lacking technical effectiveness. However, with proper guidance, certain aspects of AI inventions can be patented. These aspects include how the training data used to train the AI ​​model is generated, how the training data is used to train the AI ​​model, and how the model analyzes the data. A clear connection must be established between these aspects and a technical effect or advantage, and the technical purpose must be plausibly fulfilled throughout the claims.

A more obvious target for patent protection are compounds discovered using AI. David Baker is listed as an inventor on numerous patents that focus on compositions and methods for treating specific diseases. Presumably, some of these compositions include proteins synthesized using Baker's AI model. Another example is benevolent AIThis is a company affiliated with. AstraZeneca Using AI to enhance both drug development and drug repurposing, they own several patents covering AI-modeled products (compounds and their uses).

A patent, whether for the AI's product or the AI ​​itself, gives the owner the right to make, use, sell, or license the invention for a specified period of time. This is advantageous because it gives you exclusive rights. These exclusive rights may allow them to establish a competitive edge, control market entry, and command higher prices due to lack of competition. Patents can attract investors by guaranteeing the protection of intellectual property. This increases the inventor's reputation and makes it easier to secure funding for development and commercialization. Finally, patents require disclosure of an invention, allowing inventors to stimulate future innovation while retaining exclusive rights.

Patent or trade secret?

Alternatively, some aspects of an AI-powered invention may be kept as trade secrets. Unlike patents, which require disclosure of an invention, trade secrets remain private. This can be advantageous in certain scenarios, such as when an invention is not eligible for patent protection or in highly fast-moving industries where the risk of obsolescence outweighs the benefits of patenting.

However, protection of trade secrets is highly dependent on maintaining confidentiality through internal security measures or enforcing non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). If a trade secret is leaked or disclosed, it may lose its protection and cause significant harm to the business. Additionally, trade secrets do not provide protection against independent disclosure or reverse engineering by competitors. This means that trade secrets are often better as a complement to other forms of intellectual property protection, such as patents, rather than as a stand-alone solution.

In the case of AlphaFold2, while much of the system is publicly available, certain details about the algorithms, neural network architecture, or data processing processes may be kept as trade secrets. In many areas of technology, companies often use a combination of patents and trade secrets to maximize the protection of their innovations.