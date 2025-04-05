The $3 million breakthrough award is sent to scientists who completely changed their understanding of multiple sclerosis

Two scientists share a groundbreaking award in life science for research that revolutionized understanding of multiple sclerosis.

Two winners – Dr. Alberto Ascerio Harvard and Dr. Stephen Hauser University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) – Share $3 million for this award. For comparison, a Nobel Prize Included 11 million Swedish Croner just over $1 million.

“That's clearly an honor,” Ascerio told Live Science. He added that he is looking forward to participating in the “interdisciplinary forum” of past award recipients who are welcomed by many scientific backgrounds and that will help determine future recipients of the award.

This year's Breakthrough Award winner will receive the award at a ceremony held in Los Angeles on April 5th.

Illegal immune cells behind MS

A groundbreaking prize It has been awarded annually since 2013 to recognize achievements in basic physics, mathematics and life sciences. One of the three Life Science Awards recognizes work in the field of neurodegenerative disorders. This year, the award highlighted the study of paradigm shifts. Multiple sclerosis (MS).

In MS, the immune system attacks the adipose tissue surrounding nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord. This fatty substance, called myelin, helps neurons transmit signals efficiently. Myelin destruction simultaneously impairs and causes neurons' ability to communicate with each other inflammation Scars in the nervous system.

This leads to symptoms of numbness, weakness, pain, dizziness, obscure speech, coordination issues, and blurry or double vision. Depending on the subtype of MS, a person's symptoms can either move back and forth over time or worsen steadily. Some people's illnesses switch from previous patterns of relapse remission to the latter progressive disease.

Hauser, who directs UCSF's Weill Institute for Neurosciences, helped identify which immune cells actually drive the MS.

It was once thought T cells He was solely responsible for the illness. These cells usually remove the body of foreign invaders by killing infected cells, causing inflammation, and summoning other immune defenses to the site of infection. However, in MS, T cells were thought to release inflammation to myelin and damage tissue.

Research results from the 1970s that supported this idea The stage of MS therapy aims only for T cells is set. However, the theory of the disease was incomplete. T cells caused inflammation, but in animal experiments, T cells alone were unable to cause the type of myelin damage seen in the brain of MS.

Hauser's research is filled with a lack of puzzles. Another type of immune cells, called B cells, is also important in MS. He and his colleagues faced resistance to their theory, but they ultimately got permission to test B-cell targeted drugs in MS patients, and it worked. That important study paved the way for B-cell depletion therapy in MS; Ocrelizumab, etc. It is now the main focus of treatment.

At the beginning of his research, Hauser said, “It would have been impossible to imagine B cells 35 years later resting at the epicenter of MS immunology.” Written in a 2015 essay .

Link very common infections to MS

Hauser shares the Breakthrough Award with Ascerio, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard University. Ascerio is recognized for “revealing Epstein-Barr virus infection as a major risk of multiple sclerosis.”

The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) causes the common disease infectious mononucleosis, well known as the “thing.” That's all 95% of people catch EBV virus By adulthood, not all things will experience symptoms related to things: fatigue, fever, swelling lymph nodes. Through 20 years of hard work, Aschelio and his colleagues have been involved in the following EBV infection. Individual MS risk increases 32 times .

Other risk factors and viral infections are not associated with such a severe increase in the risk of disease. And we never saw any cases of MS among those in the study that did not catch EBV.

“The fact that the virus is so common is becoming more difficult to prove,” Ascerio said. It's difficult, but not impossible – Ascerio mentioned polio as a similar example. The annual rate of symptomatic polio infections in the United States peaked and reached in 1952. Approximately 58,000 reported cases and so it's over 21,000 caused paralysis . However, many cases of polio are not noticed. About 70% do not cause symptoms, but less than 1% of infections lead to paralytic diseases.

“So it's very common for the virus to be almost ubiquitous — it infects everyone, but in a small minority, it causes severe illness, especially neurological diseases,” Ascerio told Live Science.

Since the publication of Ascherio's 20 years of research, he said, “There have been a lot of changes” in the field. “Now, EBV is accepted as a central player and as a major cause of MS.”

However, it is still unknown how EBV infection can ultimately lead to MS. It is important to note that EBV is a herpes virus. This means that they lurk within the body, dormant and can be revived later. On his part, Ascherio believes that re-activation of brain EBV is important for MS development. Understanding how that mechanism works can help explain only the small percentage of many people catching EBV that ends in MS.

But knowing that EBV is an important driver for MS, even if its mechanism is unclear, refers to a possible solution, Ascherio said. For example, various groups are working on vaccines to prevent EBV infection.

And in theory, you Shingles vaccine this works by preventing the reactivation of the virus that causes chicken po. Perhaps similar shots could prevent the reactivation of EBV in the body, Ascerio suggested.