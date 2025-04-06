A groundbreaking $3 million prize to be awarded to developers of Ozempic style drugs

Five scientists who helped develop Ozempic-style drugs have been awarded the $3 million award, The Nic. Oscar of Science . ”

According to the award's official website, the groundbreaking prize is the annual award aimed at recognizing “the world's top scientists working in basic science.” In total, they are awarded six awards covering basic physics, mathematics and life science achievements.

this year, Dr. Jens Holst , Dr. Daniel Printer , Dr. Joel Hebenner , Lottech Nusen and Svetiiana Mojsov He was announced as a co-winner of one of three groundbreaking awards in life sciences in 2025.

“Something something [like this award] Horst, a professor of medical physiology at the University of Copenhagen, told Live Science.

Read the official statement, Horst and his colleagues have received one of the Life Science Awards of the year to “discover the physiology and potential in the treatment of diabetes and obesity with the discovery and characterization of glucagon-like peptide 1.”

Peptide 1, such as glucagon, or GLP-1, is a hormone in the intestine Secretion after eating . Hormones stimulate the release of insulin. Insulin lowers blood sugar levels, slows digestion and makes people feel full. It's an important player How the brain regulates appetite .

Drugs like ozempic and Wegovy An example of a “GLP-1 receptor agonist.” Type 2 diabetes and obesity respectively.

These drugs have gained great popularity over the past decade and are now being investigated as potential treatments for many other health conditions. Drug Use Disorders In Alzheimer's disease . In 2024, Wegovy was also regulated US approval to treat heart disease however, there remains a question as to how to actually handle the condition.

However, despite their success, GLP-1 receptor agonists also face considerable scrutiny. For example, some patients have reported experiencing troubling side effects. Persistent vomiting and stomach paralysis .

Additionally, a large study published in 2025 revealed that these drugs could reduce the risk of developing 42 health conditions. Increase your chances of experiencing the other 19 including abdominal pain, hypotension, and arthritis. The study was correlated, so it is unclear whether GLP-1 agonists actually promote these conditions, but they still raise questions about the long-term effects of the drug.

But even with these concerns, many believe that these drugs have It revolutionized the treatment of cardiac metabolic disorders . In the US, 1 in 8 adults He reports that he is taking GLP-1 medications at some point in his life.

Horst and his colleagues originally discovered GLP-1 hormone Returning to the 1980s . A little tricked, they collected data showing that hormones stimulated insulin secretion, inhibiting food intake and post-meal stomach emptying, Horst said.

Over the years, researchers have also examined these physiological effects in the context of diabetes and obesity, leading to the development of widely used medications, which are today the common name.

These drugs are likely to have great interest in them as they provide alternative, highly effective routes to weight loss for obese people who may not have been successful with other interventions, Horst said. However, as a doctor, he is more interested in his ability to treat knock-on health concerns related to obesity. cancer and Atherosclerosis which could lead to Coronary Artery Disease he added.

“What we know is that obesity is related to hell [a lot of] The complication is, “The important thing is that using these compounds can prevent that.”

Holst and his colleagues are currently investigating how the body can regulate its own GLP-1 hormone levels and manipulate this process. For example, rather than being given a drug that mimics the action of GLP-1, Holst said he would like to see whether obese or diabetic patients can receive drugs that increase the secretion of GLP-1 hormones.

In addition to the awards awarded to the developers of GLP-1, two other Life Science Awards this year are Dr. Stephen Hauser and Dr. Alberto Ascerio For them Treating Multiple Sclerosis and David Liu “To develop two common gene editing technologies known as “” Base Edit ” and “ Prime Edit . ”

This year's winners will receive the award at a ceremony held in Los Angeles on April 5th, 2025.