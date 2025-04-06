



article Cases of Candidaoris, a dangerous drug-resistant fungus, are rising in hospitals and senior care centers across the United States According to UC Davis Health, C. Auris is still considered rare, but more than one in three infected people are killed. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that in 2023 there was a 64% increase compared to 2022. What is Candida Oris? Big View: According to the CDC, candida ollis is a yeast that can cause severe illness and can easily spread among patients in medical facilities. C. auris can cause a variety of infections, ranging from (skin) infections to more severe, life-threatening infections such as bloodstream infections. read more: The shingles vaccine may reduce the risk of dementia, research says C. auris can infect various parts of the body, such as blood, wounds, and ears. In numbers: Candida Auris was first discovered in the US in 2016, with 51 cases reported. In 2023, there were 4,513 C. Auris cases in the US, up from 2,928 the previous year. read more: Which US cities are healthiest? More than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections are reported in the United States each year, with over 35,000 deaths. Symptoms of Candidaoris The symptoms of C. auris infection vary depending on where the infection is and how serious it is. Symptoms can resemble those of infections caused by bacteria such as fever and chills. “There is no general set of symptoms typical of C. auris infection,” says the CDC. read more: Oregon's Dysentery: Seven new cases reported so far in February You can also have C. auris on the skin and other body parts without suffering from symptoms. This is called colonization. Those who are colonized are C. Auris can be spread across surfaces, objects, and other patients. C. auris usually remains in the patient's skin and body location for a long time, even without symptoms. Why is Candida Auris so dangerous? C. auris is often resistant to antifungal drugs. “The fungus means deploying the ability to beat drugs designed to kill them.” If the bacteria do not die, they will continue to grow. The CDC says that most infections can be treated with a class of antifungal drugs called echinocandin, but some C. auris strains are resistant to all three major classes of antifungal drugs, including echinocandin. Who is at the highest risk of candida alice? According to the CDC. Auris mainly affects patients with severe underlying medical conditions and those who need complex medical care and invasive medical devices. The invasive (and often medically required) devices that can carry C. Auris are: Breathing tube

Feeding tube

Vein catheter

Urine catheter Healthy people who are not hospitalized or seriously ill generally do not have the risk of C. auris. In most cases, there is no need to screen or test a healthcare provider or family member. “Most patients who got sick with C. Auris were already very sick,” explains the CDC. “When a patient with C. Auris dies, it is difficult to know how much C. Auris contributed to his death compared to existing illnesses.” sauce: This report contains information from UC Davis Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States.

