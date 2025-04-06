Health
Multiple Texas children with vitamin A toxicity and measles
Measles outbreaks continue to occur in West Texas, but so far it has been occurring primarily among people who have not gotten the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella. But you continue to see unsupported claims that Vitamin A can be used in some way in order to prevent and treat measles as an alternative to vaccination. So, what do you think is happening now? Covent Children's Hospital in Lubbock, Texas has confirmed that multiple children in western Texas need treatment for vitamin A toxicity. According to Saleen Martin's report USA TODAY. These cases reportedly resulted from people who have not received actual medical guidance using vitamin A to prevent or treat measles. In these cases, we'll welcome to too many Vitamin A. Yep, 2025.
Measles that lead to vitamin A toxicity occurs
This year marks the revival of more problems that were previously solved by science. In 2000, measles was not a lonely issue in the United States as it was declared excluded from the country after MMR vaccinations became a regular part of children. But why not try to turn back into problems for something that is no longer an issue?
The major issues leading to this new issue were misinformation and misinformation about the MMR vaccine and measles that began around 2000. Many scientific studies have shown that measles vaccines are far more effective (about 97%) and are the safest way to prevent measles, but that's true. Nevertheless, fewer children take the measles vaccine, brings back bad things (i.e., measles virus) when they should have wanted it, like a remake of a movie that people didn't like in the first place.
Misinformation and disinformation include the claim that measles are not a big deal if the measles are the whims of the immune system and the easy way of brain damage and death is definitely not a big deal, then measles is not a big deal. We explained how measles can have both short-term and long-term complications Previously Forbes. There were also unsupported claims that vitamin A and cod liver oil could somehow serve as alternatives to vaccinations that missed small things called real scientific evidence.
But here we have already reached a total of 481 measles outbreaks in western Texas in 2025, showing no signs of mitigation. There have been 59 newly identified infections in the past three days alone. And now there is evidence that people are overdose of vitamin A due to outbreaks and false information. Covent Children's Hospital does not specify the number of cases that occurred, but it simply mentions that the total is “less than 10.” Vitamin A toxicity was revealed after the children were hospitalized due to complications from measles. Later, routine labs revealed abnormal liver function in these children, and doctors began to test further for hypervitamin A, a case of too much vitamin A in the body.
Potential complications of vitamin A toxicity
This is because liver damage is a potential complication from hypervitamin A. This is not so surprising as Vitamin A is fat-soluble, usually stored in the liver. Liver damage is not good. Because you need your liver to be alive. However, if caught quickly enough, the damage can be reversible.
Other possible complications include vision problems such as blurred vision, cracked skin, sensitivity to sunlight, oily, itchy, yellowish skin problems, hair problems such as hair loss and oily, headaches, dizziness, drowsiness, irritability, nausea, vomiting, and reduced appetite. Next is bone problems such as bone pain and swelling. If you are a young child and aren't completely stiff like an adult yet (not in a literal figurative way), too much vitamin A will soften your skull and create an existing soft spot in the skull bulge.
As a result, high calcium levels can cause additional complications such as kidney damage. Infants can't thrive either. Oh, and if you're pregnant, you have to worry about someone other than you. Taking too much vitamin A can lead to birth defects.
All of these potential complications provide a first clue that, in addition to liver function testing, abnormal bone x-rays and calcium or cholesterol levels in the blood are often the problem. These can encourage your doctor to check for vitamin A levels in your blood, especially if you say you are chewing vitamin A supplements.
Vitamin A toxicity is usually caused by too many supplements
Vitamin A appears naturally in certain fruits and vegetables such as meat, fish, egg yolk, dairy products, carrots, sweet potatoes, melons, mangos and apricots, but it is possible that these West Texas cases of high vitaminization A in West Texas have not happened as parents feed their children's sweet potato children. Rather, they probably gave their children too many vitamin A supplements.
It is important to regularly consume vitamin A, preferably using natural means such as food. However, unless you are deficient in vitamin A, there are restrictions on how much vitamin A you should consume. Daily allowances recommended for those who are recommended vary depending on age and sex between age 13 and older. RDA corresponds to a microgram of retinol activity, as different retinol and provitamin A carotenoids have different biological activities and different levels of retinol in the body. for example, National Institute of Health in Nutrition Supplements One MCG RAE has shown to correspond to 1 MCG retinol, 2 MCG supplemental beta-carotene, 12 MCG diet beta-carotene, or 24 MCG dietary alpha-carotene or beta-cryptoxanthin.
For people with 7 months of age, their RDA is 400 mcg Rae. This will go up to 500 mcg over the age range of 7-12 months and drop to 300 mcg Rae over the age range of 1-3 years. From 4 to 8 years old, the RDA is 400 mcg Rae. From 9 to 13 years old, it increases to 600 mcg Rae. When a child turns 14, things get complicated in one or more ways. Men over the age of 14 have an RDA of 900 mcg Rae. For women, 700 mcg Rae.
How to deal with vitamin A toxicity
It is usually fairly easy to deal with vitamin A toxicity. That is, stop taking so many hollow supplements. That's as long as it's easily reversible, whatever the complications already occur. Things become more complicated when persistent problems, such as fractures, arise. Therefore, it is important to recognize hypervitamin A as soon as possible before the problem progresses.
Again, these were not all issues 20 years ago. As of 2000, measles were excluded as of 2000 because MMR vaccinations are routine for long-standing children. And it appears that vitamin A toxicity was not an issue at the time. However, misinformation and disinformation and anti-scientific approaches have led to not only the “A” issue, but multiple issues currently.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2025/04/05/multiple-texas-children-with-vitamin-a-toxicity-from-use-vs-measles/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Billionaire Trump Supporter warns the “economic nuclear war” caused by rates
- Myanmar earthquake: SCDF and HTX teams return to Singapore
- Sanaullah urges Imran Khan to engage in political talks
- Trump expected to sign decrees to stimulate coal
- The inaction of Brussels on the arrest of an opposition leader in Türkiye can be a strategic error
- Prabowo met Megawati without communication with Jokowi, Dasco: Reunion meeting
- What would an American-chinoise trade war do to the world economy?
- Pucovskis Premature Goodbye has lessons for cricket
- Why prevail over the trade war or the rupture for China
- The Modi Modifies Waqf (amendment) Act as another major major step towards social justice
- Trump's tariffs can hit the British medical supply, WES Streeting Warning | health
- Watch: The White House says that Trump seeking to conclude “ tailor -made commercial '' with individual countries