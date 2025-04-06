Covent Children's Hospital in Lubbock, Texas has confirmed multiple children in West Texas … more Vitamin A toxicity treatment is required. (Image: Getty) Getty

Measles outbreaks continue to occur in West Texas, but so far it has been occurring primarily among people who have not gotten the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella. But you continue to see unsupported claims that Vitamin A can be used in some way in order to prevent and treat measles as an alternative to vaccination. So, what do you think is happening now? Covent Children's Hospital in Lubbock, Texas has confirmed that multiple children in western Texas need treatment for vitamin A toxicity. According to Saleen Martin's report USA TODAY. These cases reportedly resulted from people who have not received actual medical guidance using vitamin A to prevent or treat measles. In these cases, we'll welcome to too many Vitamin A. Yep, 2025.

Measles that lead to vitamin A toxicity occurs

This year marks the revival of more problems that were previously solved by science. In 2000, measles was not a lonely issue in the United States as it was declared excluded from the country after MMR vaccinations became a regular part of children. But why not try to turn back into problems for something that is no longer an issue?

The major issues leading to this new issue were misinformation and misinformation about the MMR vaccine and measles that began around 2000. Many scientific studies have shown that measles vaccines are far more effective (about 97%) and are the safest way to prevent measles, but that's true. Nevertheless, fewer children take the measles vaccine, brings back bad things (i.e., measles virus) when they should have wanted it, like a remake of a movie that people didn't like in the first place.

Misinformation and disinformation include the claim that measles are not a big deal if the measles are the whims of the immune system and the easy way of brain damage and death is definitely not a big deal, then measles is not a big deal. We explained how measles can have both short-term and long-term complications Previously Forbes. There were also unsupported claims that vitamin A and cod liver oil could somehow serve as alternatives to vaccinations that missed small things called real scientific evidence.

But here we have already reached a total of 481 measles outbreaks in western Texas in 2025, showing no signs of mitigation. There have been 59 newly identified infections in the past three days alone. And now there is evidence that people are overdose of vitamin A due to outbreaks and false information. Covent Children's Hospital does not specify the number of cases that occurred, but it simply mentions that the total is “less than 10.” Vitamin A toxicity was revealed after the children were hospitalized due to complications from measles. Later, routine labs revealed abnormal liver function in these children, and doctors began to test further for hypervitamin A, a case of too much vitamin A in the body.

Potential complications of vitamin A toxicity

This is because liver damage is a potential complication from hypervitamin A. This is not so surprising as Vitamin A is fat-soluble, usually stored in the liver. Liver damage is not good. Because you need your liver to be alive. However, if caught quickly enough, the damage can be reversible.

Other possible complications include vision problems such as blurred vision, cracked skin, sensitivity to sunlight, oily, itchy, yellowish skin problems, hair problems such as hair loss and oily, headaches, dizziness, drowsiness, irritability, nausea, vomiting, and reduced appetite. Next is bone problems such as bone pain and swelling. If you are a young child and aren't completely stiff like an adult yet (not in a literal figurative way), too much vitamin A will soften your skull and create an existing soft spot in the skull bulge.

As a result, high calcium levels can cause additional complications such as kidney damage. Infants can't thrive either. Oh, and if you're pregnant, you have to worry about someone other than you. Taking too much vitamin A can lead to birth defects.

All of these potential complications provide a first clue that, in addition to liver function testing, abnormal bone x-rays and calcium or cholesterol levels in the blood are often the problem. These can encourage your doctor to check for vitamin A levels in your blood, especially if you say you are chewing vitamin A supplements.

Vitamin A toxicity is usually caused by too many supplements

Vitamin A appears naturally in certain fruits and vegetables such as meat, fish, egg yolk, dairy products, carrots, sweet potatoes, melons, mangos and apricots, but it is possible that these West Texas cases of high vitaminization A in West Texas have not happened as parents feed their children's sweet potato children. Rather, they probably gave their children too many vitamin A supplements.

It is important to regularly consume vitamin A, preferably using natural means such as food. However, unless you are deficient in vitamin A, there are restrictions on how much vitamin A you should consume. Daily allowances recommended for those who are recommended vary depending on age and sex between age 13 and older. RDA corresponds to a microgram of retinol activity, as different retinol and provitamin A carotenoids have different biological activities and different levels of retinol in the body. for example, National Institute of Health in Nutrition Supplements One MCG RAE has shown to correspond to 1 MCG retinol, 2 MCG supplemental beta-carotene, 12 MCG diet beta-carotene, or 24 MCG dietary alpha-carotene or beta-cryptoxanthin.

For people with 7 months of age, their RDA is 400 mcg Rae. This will go up to 500 mcg over the age range of 7-12 months and drop to 300 mcg Rae over the age range of 1-3 years. From 4 to 8 years old, the RDA is 400 mcg Rae. From 9 to 13 years old, it increases to 600 mcg Rae. When a child turns 14, things get complicated in one or more ways. Men over the age of 14 have an RDA of 900 mcg Rae. For women, 700 mcg Rae.

How to deal with vitamin A toxicity

It is usually fairly easy to deal with vitamin A toxicity. That is, stop taking so many hollow supplements. That's as long as it's easily reversible, whatever the complications already occur. Things become more complicated when persistent problems, such as fractures, arise. Therefore, it is important to recognize hypervitamin A as soon as possible before the problem progresses.

Again, these were not all issues 20 years ago. As of 2000, measles were excluded as of 2000 because MMR vaccinations are routine for long-standing children. And it appears that vitamin A toxicity was not an issue at the time. However, misinformation and disinformation and anti-scientific approaches have led to not only the “A” issue, but multiple issues currently.