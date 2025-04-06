Are seasonal allergies even worse? Criticizing climate change

The effects of climate change – temperatures and longer periods during frosts – lead to longer and more severe seasonal allergy seasons in Maine.

With rising temperatures, Maine's pollen-producing plants release more airborne allergens for longer periods of time, scientists say. Unfortunately, the same fine powder, essential for plant reproduction, when inhaled by people with seasonal allergies, causes an overreaction of the immune system.

“This is our new reality,” said Matt Wellington, associate director of the Maine Public Health Association. “cChanges in restrictions pose a serious threat to the health of Maine, whether extreme weather, increased tick-borne disease or increased pollen. You have to adapt. ”

However, preparing for Maine's sneezing spring season is quick and easy. State officials are preparing to release localized pollen numbers from four newly installed monitors around the state later this year to help people with seasonal allergies decide which days to cover.

Americans suffer from seasonal allergies with symptoms in the US. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms are sneezing, runny nose, congestion, itching, and throat throat.

The largest pollen producer in Maine is trees, which release microspores from March to May. This year, scientists predict that the spring allergy season in Portland and Augusta will peak in the week of May 10, when Maine's maple, birch and oak trees all pump pollen at high speeds. Kittery and Caribou, whose different tree species are the main pollen producers, peaked one week ago on May 3rd.

According to state biologists, the number of pollen spikes in June and July when ryegrass, fescue and sweet spring varieties release pollen. Common ragweed-like weeds release pollen from August to October. However, grasses and weeds do not have high pollen numbers during Maine's spring tree allergy season.

Early springs and subsequent falls mean that most plants, including those that produce pollen, are prolonged in their growing seasons. In Portland and Presque Isle, the growth period was extended by nearly two weeks from 1970, according to Climate Central, an independent research institute.

Main Springs is also warmer. According to federal government data, the average temperature for Portland weather springs, defined as March, April and May, is 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit, warmer than in 1970. The temperature of the springs on the Presque Isle rose by 1.5 degrees over the same period.

The rise in levels of carbon dioxide, a key driver of global warming, causes plants to produce more large pollen. 2022 University of Michigan Studies Published in Nature Communications, it predicts that national pollen emissions will increase by 200% by the end of the century.

Maine's future is also expected to be damp, and may offer short-lived relief. Rain washes pollen out of the air, making it difficult to get into the air.

However, heavy rain also breaks down pollen masses on the ground into fine, swellable particles. Rain also helps to grow another common allergen, plants and mold.

The state's first climate action plan; Main is not waitingidentified pollen as one of the greatest risks that climate change poses to Maine's health, along with rising temperatures, extreme weather, mites, mosquito-borne diseases, food and waterborne diseases.

“Climate change is exacerbating aeroallergens like pollen in the air, and this problem continues to increase with climate change.” Report Produced by a team of scientists who advised the state's Maine Climate Council Second Climate Action Plan.

Maine also faces its own unique challenges due to its high asthma rates. 12% is second only to Rhode Island, compared to the national average of 9%. High asthma rates make them subject to long periods of exposure to high pollen levels, particularly public health.

in Colby College Survey Announcing last year, Maine doctors said allergies are one of the top six most central climate-related reported by patients, along with mites-tolerant diseases such as asthma, Lyme disease, fever-related illnesses, COPD and mental health issues.

Children are particularly at risk, according to Anne Coates, a pediatric pulmonary surgeon at MaineHealth.

It says that the long-term allergy season not only exacerbates breathing conditions like asthma, but also increases reliance on medication and health care services as well as being one of the most common reasons why children missed school.

Pediatricians like Coates have reported anecdotal increases in patients experiencing symptoms of seasonal allergies: prolonged cough, runny nose, itchy watery eyes, and sleep destruction. She said climate change is one of several direct and indirect ways that hurt her younger patients.

“Even if children don't have a formal allergy to these airway irritants like pollen and mold, they can suffer from it,” Coates said. “For people allergic to pollen and mold, the severity of symptoms increases. The severity increases with the length and intensity of the exposure.”

She said that having trouble sleeping can lead to other health, developmental and learning issues.

There are many medical issues that are inevitable (for example, genetic syndromes and accidents), but Coates points out that air pollution and burning of fossil fuels that promote climate change are what doctors call modifiable risk factors.

“I care about the health of everyone, but as a pediatrician and mother, my lenses are in the health of our children,” Coates said. “Even if it's difficult to solve, you can't keep your head away from this problem. If you don't make any truly significant changes, kids will feel it. They will suffer.”

However, it is not possible to quantify the level of local risk from Maine's long pollen season, nor even see how much it has changed over time, as Maine has been one of around 12 states that over the years, without a robust pollen monitoring network.

Without such a network, Maine could not provide timely allergy warnings to the public, like the days that Maine, suffering from seasonal allergies, should avoid contacting the eyes and nose on the outside due to high pollen numbers or outside.

It's about to change. After years of relying on Presque Isle's single pollen monitor run by Mi'kmaq Nation, Main will deploy new sensors in 2023, allowing continuous monitoring of Aeroallergen levels in Rumford, Elizabeth, Augusta and Bangor.

The sensor costs $3,750 each at purchase, but it is currently priced at around $6,000 per unit. Additionally, Maine also pays an annual service fee of $2,400 per device. The network's funding comes from the Federal Climate Response State and Urban Initiative Grant awarded in 2021.

These pollen numbers begin to be posted to the state Public Health Tracking Networkperhaps this summer, but according to state environmental and public health officials, residents can now access data for free by downloading the pollen sensation app on their smartphones.

According to Dave Madore of the Environmental Protection Agency and Lindsay Hammes of the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state officials took time to better understand these new sensors, improve the quality of their data, and gain confidence in their accuracy.

They said creating and publishing high-quality data dashboards and ensuring data quality using automated data feeds updated daily is all labor-intensive and time-consuming tasks. They said.





