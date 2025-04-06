The rare virus that killed Jean Hackman's wife was linked to the deaths of three people in a California town – NBC10 Philadelphia





California public health officials confirmed that three people in the town of Mammoth Lake have it He died of hantavirusThe same virus that killed actor Jean Hackman's wife in February, NBC News reported. In a statement released Thursday, Mono County health officials reported a third death from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome In a rural town in the state's East Sierra region, the situation is called “tragic” and “anxiety.” Hantaviruses are relatively rare viruses that spread from animal urine, feces, and saliva to humans, by rodents, usually mice. “I'm particularly worried about the three cases in a short period of time,” said Dr. Tom Boo, the county public health officer. said in a statement. Boo said cases of Hantavirus are usually seen in the spring and later summer. The latest death was third in the hantavirus on Lake Mammoth since early February, the county health and human services department said. The deceased was a young adult, but Boo said health officials still don't know how the person was infected. “There was no evidence of mouse activity at home,” he said. “We observed several mice at work, which is not uncommon in indoor spaces at this time of year on Lake Mammoth. We have not identified any other activities in the weeks before the illness that increase exposure to mice or feces in this person.” Deer mice are widespread CaliforniaAlthough it's in the eastern Sierra region, Boo said this year that their numbers are considered higher than normal. Increases the risk of exposure to hantavirus. The latest death comes weeks after investigators revealed it Betsy Arakawa, wife of Jean Hackman, He died of Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. Arakawa and Hackman were found dead at their Santa Fe home. New MexicoFebruary 26th. Hackman tested negative for the hantavirus and an autopsy was The cause of the death of the actor “Hypertension caused by Alzheimer's disease and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease were key contributors.” Santa Fe officials said at a press conference Friday that Jean Hackman's wife died of the virus found in rodents, and the actor died probably a week later, but both died of natural causes. Hantavirus cases are relatively rare, but can be devastating. Symptoms include fatigue, fever, muscle pain, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Severe cases can progress to the lungs and can be fatal. Boo said so far there was no indication that the three deceased were engaged in activities that are normally linked to hantavirus exposure, such as cleaning up mice feces and areas with poor indoor ventilation. He said people should be wary of the presence of mice, beware, and beware of the animal's feces, and be particularly careful around animal feces. “We've now been around a month without any additional suspected cases, but we're continuing to worry about the increase in activity,” Boo said. This article was first published nbcnews.com. For more information about NBC News, click here:

