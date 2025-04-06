3 Harvard Scientists Awarded the Harvard Gazette – Breakthrough Award

Three Harvard researchers were recognized 2025 Breakthrough Award – “Oscars of Science” – Saturday. Founded in 2013 by Sergei Brin, Priscilla Chan, Mark Zuckerberg, Yuri and Julia Milner, and Anne Wassicki, the award honours the achievements of life sciences, fundamental physics and mathematics. Six awards have been announced. Harvard recipients are: Alberto AscerioProfessor of Epidemiology and Nutrition at Harvard School of Public Health and Professor of Medicine at Harvard School of Medicine, was recognized for his work establishing Epstein Barr virus infection as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. MS is a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system, affecting approximately 2.9 million people worldwide and currently has no treatment. Epstein-Barr is a herpes virus that can cause mononucleosis and establishes a potential lifelong infection. Although there was no Eureka moment in Ashelio's 25-year effort to identify the cause of multiple sclerosis, the results of his 2022 scientific research were undoubtedly dramatic. Using data from over 10 million US soldiers over 20 years, Ascherio and his colleagues have discovered that infection with the Epstein-Barr virus significantly increases the risk of developing multiple sclerosis later in life. This discovery revolutionized the field of MS research, with vaccines and antibody drugs targeting Epstein-Barr currently in development. “Now that Epstein Bar has become the main cause of MS, it's practically a consensus,” Ashelio said. “Finally, 25 years later, it was a big splash.” Learn more about Ascherio and MS/Epstein-Barr Research here. Joel HebennerProfessor at Harvard Medical School was part of a group of scientists who were honoured for their contributions to discovering and characterization of the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 or GLP-1. GLP-1 is a hormone produced by the small intestine, which plays an important role in regulating blood glucose, controlling appetite, and regulating digestion. To coordinate these complex tasks, hormones need to communicate with other hormones simultaneously with multiple organs and systems, such as the stomach, pancreas, liver, brain, heart, blood vessels, and immune system. A series of studies conducted by five scientists, partially supported by federal funding, have a dramatically higher understanding of how GLP-1 works in the body. In particular, their research contributed to the development of GLP-1 drugs that revolutionized the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity. Learn more about Habener and GLP-1 research here. David Liu – Professor Richard Merkin of the Broad Institute, Director of the Medical Technology Research Institute at the Institute's Melkin Institute of Transformation and Technology, and Professor Thomas Dudley Cabot of Natural Sciences at Harvard University, have been recognized for the development of base editing and prime editing for the gene editing platform. result. Base editing was recently used to achieve the initial correction for mutations that cause patients' illness. The base editing developed by the Liu team in 2016 is a gene editing technique that directly converts individual DNA base pairs into another base pair. Prime Editing, pioneered by Liu's group three years later, is capable of inserting, deleting, and replacing up to hundreds of base pairs in the genome. Since their initial development, both base and prime editing have been used in thousands of laboratories around the world, allowing for the study and potential treatment of many genetic diseases. “The real hero behind our work is that incredibly talented graduate students, postdocs and collaborators worked tirelessly to develop these technologies in ways that benefit society,” Liu said. “Without their dedication, this job is impossible. The honor of my professional life is being able to work with and support such a vibrant group of scientists.” Read more about Liu and gene editing studies here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2025/04/3-harvard-scientists-awarded-breakthrough-prizes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos