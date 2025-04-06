Vaccines in Attack | Insight+

Vaccination with a life-saving vaccine is one of the biggest public health outcomes, but it could undermine the success of many vaccinations as the wave of misinformation/disinformation has increased in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that vaccine use will prevent it 4-5 million deaths per yearand better global vaccination coverage could lead to a significant increase in this number.

Historical success Vaccination campaigns are best known for eradicating and/or controlling (now forgotten) deadly infectious diseases, such as the natural po, which claimed millions of lives and was eradicated through a coordinated global vaccination campaign in 1980. Polymyositis It has been largely eradicated worldwide as it has been significantly reduced since 1988 thanks to the efforts of many organizations, including WHO, Rotary International, Global Polio Eradication Initiative, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Reduced deaths from measles It's also dramatic through vaccinations. Measles was responsible before widespread vaccinations in 1963. 2.6 million deaths each yearIn 2000, vaccinations fell to 800 062, and in 2022, 500 people died, including 107. This caused deaths mainly in children under the age of five, despite the availability of safe and cost-effective vaccines.

The outbreak of vaccine-preventable diseases can have catastrophic economic consequences, and it should be emphasized that vaccines not only save lives, but also contribute significantly to economic stability by reducing healthcare costs, increasing productivity and minimizing the burden on the healthcare system.

For example, yes Estimated For each dollar invested in childhood vaccinations in low- and middle-income countries, the return on investment is between $16 and $44, considering the broader social benefits, including economic productivity and long-term healthcare savings.

Vaccinations save lives and go beyond the historic success of natural PO, measles, polio, and wider childhood and adult vaccination programs. National Vaccination Program (NIP), vaccinations continue to provide significant protection against severe illness.

COVID-19 vaccines and rising MIS/false information

Rapid development of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19 vaccines Using mRNA, viral vectors and/or recombinant protein platforms, we have demonstrated the rapid production, testing and registration of vaccines, along with bioinformatics and industry technology and expertise and streamlined regulatory processes, preventing hospitalizations and deaths of tens of millions of people around the world.

Without these vaccines, the Covid-19 pandemic could have resulted in even greater loss of life, particularly in high-risk groups, and further economic disruption. Unfortunately, it's growing Mistakes/False Information As a result, overall vaccination rates have been reduced, putting millions of children at risk of vaccine-preventable diseases.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, mythology It has gained traction online despite overwhelming scientific evidence for DNA changes, causes of infertility, or mRNA vaccines that contain microchips. Safety and effectiveness. The economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic worsened by vaccine reluctance MIS/DIS Information On social media, Trillions of dollars.

The spread of this vaccine False and false information Perhaps the biggest threat to vaccination in our time. The rise of social media has amplified the spread of such information on an unprecedented scale. Anti-vaccine movements often leverage online platforms to spread pseudo-scientific claims, conspiracy theories, and misleading statistics, leading to fear and doubt that lead to vaccine rejection and the outbreak of vaccine-preventive diseases.

Measles and vaccine properties

Recently, we have seen a surge due to a shortage of measles cases. In 2024, there were 285 cases of measles in the United States, with 89% of these cases not being vaccinated. 40% were hospitalized in 52% of hospitalizations under the age of 5. a It has increased even more rapidly in 2025 (Data up to March 6th) It includes 378 cases, with 95% of these cases not being vaccinated. 17% were hospitalized and two deaths. Furthermore, Europe has reported the most cases in 25 years. From 1 February 2024 to January 31, 202532 cases of measles were reported: 45.1% were children under 5 years of age, with the highest rate of notifications for infants, and 86.5% was 86.5% No vaccination. Furthermore, measles is causing a major outbreak Central Asia If the case is doubled.

Vaccination rates remain high in Australia, but they have been declining since the Covid-19 pandemic. Coverage for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccinations is 95% target rateposes a risk of occurrence. Furthermore, recent reports from Grattan Research Institute MMR vaccination rates have fallen below 90% in some regions, including Adelaide, Fremantle, Noosa and Bankstown, indicating Queensland is the most affected state. Western Australia has some communities where around 10% of infants are not fully vaccinated, and as vaccination rates drop, the risk of occurring across Australia is increasing.

measles It is a serious disease that can cause serious complications including blindness, ear infections, encephalitis, gastroenteritis, and respiratory problems, including pneumonia. Measles during pregnancy can have a negative effect on the mother and can cause complications in the newborn. It is a rare complication, but can cause persistent measles infection Subacute sclerosing pan encephalitis (SSPE), which is usually present in early adolescence and has a progressive course with high mortality. It's available worldwide 4-11 cases of SSPE per 100 000 Measles case. SSPE can be prevented by vaccination.

Healthcare workers must be role models

Healthcare workers, particularly doctors, nurses and pharmacists, play an important role in administering vaccines and combating vaccine reluctance. They are often the most reliable source of patient health information and a key role model, and participation in their support is Vaccine uptake It's important. Vaccine reluctance among healthcare workers has a negative impact on public trust. the study When providers express doubts about the vaccine, patients were shown to be less likely to receive the vaccine. Conversely, influenza and Covid 19 vaccines Among medical professionals It has been shown to improve vaccination rates in the general population. Tackling vaccine hesitancy in the medical community by highlighting the entire life vaccination approach through continuing education and training is important to maintain high vaccination rates in the community.

Politician Public figures are also influential, and the results of recent studies suggest that political speakers' support for the Covid-19 vaccine could increase vaccine uptake with those who identify with the speaker. Conversely, the practically accurate message of experts may not enhance the intention of voting.

Self-declared “Antivaxxer” juxtaposition Overseeing vaccine programs in the US And plans to reexamine the links between Vaccine use and autismit's solid Not trustedsimilar to the US withdrawal of funding from WHO, it could further undermine public confidence in the vaccine. Recent announcements to the US I'll withdraw the funds Vaccines for poor countries and vaccines from the health sector in the US state, the risk of childhood infectious disease outbreaks, and tuberculosis (TB) and malaria in developing countries. According to the WHO, tuberculosis has reappeared as the world's leading cause of death from a single infectious agent in which drug-resistant strains pose a potential public health threat.

The social media narrative needs to be challenged and changed through aggressive steps to combat vaccine disinformation. Proactive communication efforts to counter misinformation can be easily understood and evidence-based information (e.g. Vaccine Safety Net); Community Engagement To reach vaccine sensitivity and build trust in vaccination programs. And fact-checking and science literacy to highlight critical thinking in schools and across communities may help individuals identify credible sources from misleading. Without a strong vaccination program, the world will reverse disease prevention advances for decades, putting millions of lives and the economy at risk.

The Covid-19 pandemic is not over

Through the use of booster vaccines, protection for high-risk groups such as immunocompromised patients and the elderly remains important to minimize Covid-19 cases and deaths. However, hundreds of Australians are still dying of Covid-19, particularly vulnerable elderly people at risk in elderly care facilities. For three months between July 2023 and July 2024, Aging care facility From Covid-19: Total May 3rd In July 26th In 2024, there were 442 deaths compared to a similar period. May 5th In July 27th 439 deaths in 2023 indicate a vaccine booster Not managed. Elderly people should be vaccinated appropriately for influenza virus, pneumococcal disease, shingles and pertussis.

Pandemic x

Another pandemic will come. The threat of new infectious diseases continues to emerge. MPOXThis declares a public health emergency of international concern. There is a pandemic now Avian influenza virus There are a variety of arboviruses that affect a variety of animals, including the US and hens (H7 virus) (H7 virus in Australia), and potentially emerge as candidates for the pandemic.

We cannot know what causes the next pandemic, but we can prepare by ensuring strong surveillance and laboratory systems, continuous monitoring of animal and human interfaces, sharing viral genomes to databases, sharing viral genomes to industry, and assurance of diagnostic kits, vaccines, anti-Ibira, anti-Ibira, strong community, and healthcare professional education programs. Not through speculation and fear from social media, but through trusted science organizations.

Professor Gary Growman is a consultant virologist and adjunct professor at the University of Sydney.

Acknowledgements: We would like to thank Dr. John McWen and Professor Robert Bui for reviewing the manuscript.

