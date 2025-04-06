



In western Texas, a second child died of measles as the outbreak of highly contagious virus continues to grow. School-age children were not vaccinated, had no underlying health conditions, and suffered from measles complications in the hospital, UMC Health System vice president Aaron Davis told the BBC. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced backlash over handling of the outbreak, but is reportedly heading to Texas this week after his death. The state reported more than 480 measles cases as of Friday this year. This is a jump from 420 at the beginning of the week. The outbreak spread to nearby states.

“This unfortunate event underscores the importance of vaccinations,” Davis said in a statement. “Measles is a highly contagious disease and can lead to serious complications, especially for those who have not been vaccinated.” The child – an 8-year-old girl – died early Thursday of “measles lung failure.” New York TimesThis was first reported after obtaining hospital records. The BBC contacted the state health department and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for confirmation. Both agencies did not list the deaths of cases counted on Friday. In February, the 6-year-old, who had not been vaccinated from the local Mennonite community, was the first child in the United States to die of measles in the first time in 10 years. In March, an unvaccinated man died in New Mexico after contracting the virus, but the cause of his death is still under investigation. The US has recorded more than 600 measles this year, many of which are linked to outbreaks that began in western Texas. Public health experts say the New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas incidents are likely linked to the original outbreak. Almost all cases are in people who have not been vaccinated. Viruses that can cause fever, red rash, cough and other symptoms are associated with many complications, including pneumonia, swelling of the brain, and death. The US declared that measles had been eliminated in 2000, but since then, the outbreak has been rising with increasing anti-vaccine sentiment. Two shots of vaccination – proven safe – are 97% effective in preventing the virus and reducing severe infections. To achieve immunity in the herd – if sufficient groups are immune to the disease, limit their spread and protect vaccinations – about 95% of the population should have shots. The outbreak came from a religious community that strongly rejected vaccines. Local health officials in western Texas told the BBC that limited progress has been made in their efforts to improve vaccination rates. Meanwhile, Kennedy's response to worsening outbreaks has been suppressed. Initially, he described the situation as “not unusual” when the case began to spiral. He changed his song after his first child was paralyzed and died, but stopped parents from recommending that they vaccinate their children. He instead encouraged them to tell their doctors about the shot, criticised by language public health experts. Vaccine skeptics may also promote vitamin A as a treatment for measles, but doctors say it should only be provided in certain cases under the guidance of a doctor. In Lubbock, Covenant Children's Hospital treated several children for vitamin A toxicity after being sent to hospital for measles complications.

