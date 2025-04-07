Research will investigate the effects of ADHD drugs on the heart





Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A new study led by the University of Southampton found that ADHD medications have a small overall effect on blood pressure and heart rate after weeks or months. There have been concerns about the side effects of ADHD drugs, but new findings, combined with other studies, suggest that the benefits of taking these drugs outweigh the risks and highlight the need for careful monitoring. the study, Published in Lancet Psychiatrybased on the results of randomized controlled trials, we conducted the largest and most comprehensive analysis of the cardiovascular effects of ADHD drugs. This is the most rigorous type of clinical study to assess drug efficacy. “When it comes to taking medication, risk and benefits should always be evaluated together,” said Professor Samuel Cortez, a senior author of the University of Southampton research. “Other studies have shown clear benefits in terms of lower risk of death and improved academic functioning, and a slight increase in the risk of hypertension, but no other cardiovascular diseases. Estimated as an Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) affects approximately 4% of children in the UK. Of these, about 45% are treated medicine. An international team of investigators analyzed data from 102 randomized controlled trials, including a total of 22,702 participants with ADHD. They used a sophisticated statistical approach, a meta-analysis of the network, which allows for comparison of the effectiveness of several drugs, even when drugs were not directly compared in the trials included in the analysis. They found that all ADHD medications are generally associated with a small overall effect on blood pressure, heart rate, and ECG parameters. Other drugs have led to an increase in the values ​​of these parameters, with the exception of guan facin (which leads to lower blood pressure and lower heart rate). No significant differences were found between stimulants (including methylphenidate and amphetamine) and non-stimulants (atomoxetine and biloxazine) regarding the effects on blood pressure and heart rate. “Our findings should highlight the need to inform future clinical guidelines and systematically monitor them. blood pressure and Heartbeatboth stimulants and non-stimulants. This should be particularly relevant to practitioners who may assume that only stimulants have a negative effect on the cardiovascular system,” said first author Dr. Louis Farhatt (University of Sao Paulo, Brazil). Researchers say people with existing heart disease should discuss with a specialized cardiologist about the side effects of ADHD medications before starting treatment. Co-author Professor Alexis Lebett (University of Toulouse, France) added that “it should be supplemented by actual long-term research results based on randomized controlled trials that tend to be shorter due to ethical issues.” The researchers now check whether some groups are more vulnerable to cardiovascular side effects than others. Cortese, a research professor at NIHR, said, “While our findings are beneficial at the group level, we cannot rule out that on average, subgroups of individuals may be at a higher risk of more substantial cardiovascular changes. “It is currently impossible to identify individuals at higher risk, but we hope that efforts based on a precision medical approach will provide important insights in the future.” detail:

Comparative cardiovascular safety for attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder in children, adolescents, and adults: a systematic review and network meta-analysis; Lancet Psychiatry (2025). 2:10.1016/S2215-0366(25)00062-8 Provided by

University of Southampton





Quote: The study investigates the effects of ADHD drugs on the heart obtained on April 6, 2025 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-04-Effects-adhd-medications.heart.html (April 6, 2025) This document is subject to copyright. Apart from fair transactions for private research or research purposes, there is no part that is reproduced without written permission. Content is provided with information only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-04-effects-adhd-medications-heart.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos