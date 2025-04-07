55 Benefits of Cold Plunge for Stress and Happiness

Cold plunges and cold showers offer many benefits. Getty

People are stressed and happiness is declining for many. However, new research shows that cold plunges can be extremely useful. Cold water immersion has many positive effects.

The timing is good. With record high levels of stress and anxiety, people are looking for all kinds of solutions. Check with your doctor based on your personal situation. And consider cold rushing and cold water immersion for an amazing, powerful effect.

The positive power of the cold plunge

An attractive new study analysed and published in 11 different studies PLOS 1 We found that cold plunges or cold water immersion have a wide range of beneficial effects. In this study, cold water immersion was defined as partially or completely soaking the body in cold water, usually at temperatures ranging from 50 to 59 degrees. In addition to soaking up to chest level, the study also included a cold shower.

Cold water immersion has been widely studied for exercise recovery (usually called cold therapy), but recently it has reached a greater vision as a general stress and health solution.

These are the advantages.

1. Reduce stress

As 84% ​​of respondents said they emphasized, the possibility of using cold plunges to reduce stress is relevant. Signa. General Z said that reporting stress was particularly 91% and 98% were burned out. The stress was very bad, American stress In the survey, 27% said they struggled to function most days because of this.

According to a new study published in PLOS 1cold immersion reduced stress levels 12 h after exposure.

2. Sleep improvement

People in general Don't get enough sleep. A total of 43% say they only get 6 hours per night, but the NIH recommendation is 7-9 hours. And when they wake up in the morning, 21% of people feel tired. This is due to research Mattressnextday.

People say their sleep is interrupted for all sorts of reasons, but the most common one is work concerns based on data from Expert Express and YouGov. Too little sleep is associated with health issues such as obesity, depression, anxiety, cardiovascular issues, and lifespan.

Meanwhile, a study from the University of Oregon shows that better sleep correlates with innovation. And a study at Bar-Ilan University shows that sleep is extremely important as our brain repairs DNA while we sleep and thus helps cognitive function the next day.

PLOS In one study, the effects apply only to men, but cold plunges and cold soaking were linked to better sleep.

3. Improve quality of life

Overall, we also seek excellent quality of life, in addition to work and leisure, as well as having a sense of purpose, meaning, belonging and physical health. In fact, a study from the University of California found that when people either had a sense of meaning or were pursuing meaning in their lives, they also tended to improve their mental and physical health.

Cold Plunge helped out here too. Participants who took a cold shower for 20, 60, or 90 s reported higher quality of life scores based on PLOS 1 information.

4.Less sick time

The amount of sick time employees take has recently climbed. In fact, a recent survey of over 300,000 small businesses By gay It has been found that since 2019, people have spent 42% of their time on illness. Furthermore, since 2019, the average illness time has increased by 15%.

Interestingly, those who took a cold shower had a 28% absence reduced due to illness. PLOS 1.

5. Greater happiness

Another aspect of happiness is happiness. And it can be enhanced with new experiences. The diversity of your routine and your daily life is Natural Neuroscience.

You can also benefit from getting out of your comfort zone. Eustress is a state of stress enough to make you interested and interested. A positive experience of challenge can also help boost energy, cognitive health and physical health, according to a study published by the National Library of Medicine.

Trying out new things and extending out of your comfort zone can be very helpful. And it's one approach that can push you up in a cold, bold and constructive way.

Strengthen your health with a cold charge

So is it suitable for cold plunging or using cold water to reduce stress and increase health? Of course, you should consult your doctor based on your personal situation, but this study suggests that they can have some positive impact.