Health
Western and African Heritage Diets on Immunity
Groundbreaking Tanzania trials show that traditional plant-based diets and fermented drinks like MBEGE can reverse the inflammatory effects of Western diets.
study: Immunological and metabolic effects of the African heritage diet and western diet in men: a randomized controlled trial. Image credit: Leloojr
A recent study published in the journal Natural Medicineresearchers investigated the immunity and metabolic consequences of replacing the African heritage diet with a Western diet. They conducted a randomized controlled trial involving 77 healthy African men from rural and urban areas and were divided into three cohorts: 1. Heritage diet, 2. Western meal, 3.
The findings revealed that replacing traditional diets with Western diets increased the levels of participants in biomarkers associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), proinflammatory cytokine responses, and attenuated immune function. In contrast, both the transition from a Western diet to a heritage diet and the inclusion of fermented drinks are promoted. Anti-inflammatory response.
background
The prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is at the highest ever, with the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated in 2021 that the NCD is responsible for 43 million deaths per year, roughly 75% of human deaths associated with non-infection. Research suggests that low- and middle-income countries, particularly in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, account for the majority of these deaths (approximately 32 million), highlighting the need to identify and control drivers.
Recent research in sub-Saharan Africa highlights surprising trends. Urban adult mortality is currently above rural mortality, with incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD), diabetes and other diabetes with significant strains in the health care system in the region. Scientists attribute these trends to changes in urban lifestyles, particularly to shifting from traditional African “heritage” diets to calorie-dense, nutrient-rich Western foods (WD).
“Plant-based diets and fermented foods are increasingly recognized for beneficial immune and metabolic effects. In contrast, Western diets, many processed foods with high calorie density, promote metabolic dysfunction, and systemic inflammationand long-term immune cell reprogramming – a phenomenon known as “maladaptive-trained immunity” is hypothesized to be a proposed mechanism to promote NCD.
Like most traditional diets around the world (such as the Mediterranean and Japanese diets), African heritage diets are notable for their richness in green vegetables, plantains, legumes, whole grains, tubers and root crops, while traditional fermented drinks such as “mbege” can be medically healthy, such as ca.
About the research
The aim of this study is to address this knowledge gap by estimating the immunological and metabolic effects of both traditional diets (TD) and vice versa among African populations using randomized controlled trials. The two-week study was conducted in the Moshi district (Kilimanjaro, Tanzania) from April to August 2021 and consisted of young (age = 20-40 years) healthy (BMI = 18-25 kg/m²) male participants from Urshinbuejyu Village (country heritage diet) and Moshi town (urban western diet).
Participants were screened via diet recall surveys, with only rural participants protecting heritage diets, and urban participants adhere to Western diets included in further assessments. Participants' activity levels (physical activity, walking, and involvement in sports) were recorded for downstream covariate adjustment.
This study intervention consisted of: 1. Rural men (n = 23) replaced traditional diet with WD for 2 weeks. 2. Urban men (n = 22) replacing WD with heritage diet (2 weeks). And 3. Urban men add “Mbege” drinks to their diets (one liter per week per day) while maintaining a Western diet. Five men in each dietary pattern were also asked not to switch diets and act as controls. The researchers provided both Heritage Diet and WD three times a day.
Survey results
The switching from heritage diet to WD was observed to have adverse effects on several immunological and metabolic pathways, including increased inflammatory proteins and reduced cytokine responses to infection. This dietary shift was found to cause proinflammatory states of immune cells (leukocytes), alter gene expression (as shown in the transcriptome profile), upregulate inflammatory biomarkers, and attenuate immune responses to chronic inflammation (known risk factors for NCD) and microbial stimuli.
“Some of these changes lasted 4 weeks after intervention and showed persistent shock, but during this period inflammatory protein levels were partially reversed, while trained immune markers (e.g., neutrophil responses) remained altered,” the authors said.
In contrast, the transition from a Western diet to an African heritage diet has the opposite effect, demonstrated to improve immune function and promote the release of anti-inflammatory biomarkers, suggesting a potential reduction in NCD risk. MBEGE drinks were observed to show similar benefits, such as improved neutrophil response to microbial stimuli and overall metabolite profiles.
Conclusion
This study highlights the importance of dietary changes in mediating biomarkers related to NCD risk and immune performance. It validates the African heritage diet as a promoter of health and happiness by improving the immune response and attenuating chronic inflammation.
However, this study had limitations as described in the paper. The 2-week intervention period may not reflect long-term effects, with the pool of participants for all males limiting generalization, and the Western diet group gaining an average of 2.6 kg during the trial.
In contrast, it demonstrates the adverse effects of WDS on biomarkers that exacerbate NCD risk, thereby encouraging further research and public health policies to promote traditional dietary patterns (including safely prepared fermented drinks) to reduce the increasing burden of NCD-related mortality across sub-Saharan regions.
Journal Reference:
- Temba, G.S., Pecht, T., Kullaya, VI. et al. Immunological and metabolic effects of the African heritage diet and Western diet in men: a randomized controlled trial. The night with (2025), 2-10.1038/S41591-025-03602-0, https://www.nature.com/articles/S41591-025-03602-0
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250407/Two-week-diet-swap-reveals-stark-difference-Western-vs-African-heritage-diets-on-immunity.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- University of North Carolina Athletics
- Billionaire Trump Supporter warns the “economic nuclear war” caused by rates
- Myanmar earthquake: SCDF and HTX teams return to Singapore
- Sanaullah urges Imran Khan to engage in political talks
- Trump expected to sign decrees to stimulate coal
- The inaction of Brussels on the arrest of an opposition leader in Türkiye can be a strategic error
- Prabowo met Megawati without communication with Jokowi, Dasco: Reunion meeting
- What would an American-chinoise trade war do to the world economy?
- Pucovskis Premature Goodbye has lessons for cricket
- Why prevail over the trade war or the rupture for China
- The Modi Modifies Waqf (amendment) Act as another major major step towards social justice
- Trump's tariffs can hit the British medical supply, WES Streeting Warning | health