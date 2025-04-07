How much protein do you really need to eat?

Looking at the new series The SBS and ten eyewitness contestants battle the state of life and death brought about by Tasmania's west coast range, and we face the concept of survival and the possibility of malnutrition.

We witness contestants who are not I wonder for days: how much protein do I need to consume to survive? What is the worst thing that can happen if we go without?

You need a large amount of protein to survive. That's very important.

Proteins have been found to be essential for life. However, according to Certified nutritionist and program director for nutritionist degree “If you don't eat enough of it in the long run, you can literally waste it.”

“Protein is the macronutrient that provides the energy for us to use,” adds Dr. Mantzioris. “We need a lot of protein to survive. So it's very important. The body's systems that are responsible for immunity and create hormones require protein. If we don't consume enough protein, these systems will start to fade.”

Why do we need protein?

The short answer is for many different reasons, or for different physical functions of our bodies. As Dr. Mantzioris explains, proteins provide essential amino acids to humans. If we can't eat enough in our diet, our bodies break down our muscles to get the essential amino acids we need.

Certified Nutritionist and Sports Nutritionist Nutritionist Francisca Pereira-Scarfo adds that dietary protein helps build bone-protein muscles. “Muscles provide cushioning, so you're not just skin and bones,” she says. “When you fall, you're protected by having more muscles. So protein is an important part of our diet.”

Studies have shown that they are effective in reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease. sauce: Getty / E+/Getty Images Protein is also essential for immunity. For example, if you get accidentally amputated, your immune system may have trouble protecting the wound from bacteria and can become an infection. Low protein levels in our diet reduce muscle tone. “It would make people feel weaker and reduce their ability to do things,” says Dr. Manziolis.

Dr. Mantzioris raises another meaning of not meeting protein needs. “Protein is used to make neurotransmitters that make us happy, like serotonin and tryptophan. If we're not eating food with protein, our mood gets worse.

“Combine it with isolation and imagine anxiety and fear [people in the wilderness, living alone] You may face it, and it will really make the experience challenging. ”

How much protein do you need?

set It specifies our daily protein needs. If protein intake is below these over a long period of time, everything is equal and our health Intention It deteriorates.

“If you don't have protein for a week, it's not a big deal, but the longer it's without it, the more problematic it becomes.”

On average, men have a higher need for protein per kilo of body weight than women. “Men generally carry more muscles than women, and women generally gain fat on their chest, feet and bottom,” says Pereira Scalfo.

Quinoa is a highly nutritious, high protein whole grain. sauce: AAP / Currie Communications/AAP The daily intake of protein recommended for healthy men is 0.84 grams per kilo of body weight. This equals two meat, fish, nuts or tofu pieces per day. For healthy women, it weighs 0.75 grams per kilo. This converts into a handful of proteins per day.

People over the age of 70 need to eat more protein than younger people to survive. It is essential to maintain a weight and strength of about 1 gram per kilogram of body weight. Children, pregnant women, and breastfeeding women also need more protein per day than other groups.

Finally, very active people who participate in normal, intense physical activity should consume 1.2-2 grams per kilogram per kilogram every day.

Of course, there are exceptions. “If someone gets malnourished, we need to increase our protein intake. If someone gets burned or needs greater wound care, they need to consume more [amounts of] protein. But if a person has liver or kidney failure, protein levels need to be reduced,” she adds.

This comes with a very large warning that individual protein needs vary depending on a variety of factors, such as age and lifestyle (for example, middle-aged women have a higher protein needs than their younger counterparts). Therefore, it is important to plan protein consumption based on personalized analysis.

What is the best protein source in the wild?

Needless to say, if you survive in the wild with limited resources, protein may find it difficult to obtain.

Therefore, Dr. Mantzioris recommends a diet that mixes a variety of plant-based proteins that offer a wide variety of choices, with animal proteins that provide all the essential amino acids you need. Hunt sauce wattleseed, chestnuts, nettles, witch grooves, buniya nuts, and fishing and wildlife wherever possible.

Eat nuts and seeds every day, and eat one good fish or other animal-based protein diet during your meal at least twice a week.

Fortunately, if you can catch giant fish and kangaroos in the wild twice a week, avoid eating them at once.

“Your body can absorb a certain amount of protein at once,” says Pereira Scalfo. “If you eat too much at once, your body will excrete excess. It is usually recommended to use about 30 grams of protein in each main meal. Wait at least three hours before each serving to widen protein consumption throughout the day so your body can absorb it.”

The information contained in this article is of general nature and should not be considered medical advice. Talk to a nutritionist or medical professional for personalized advice.