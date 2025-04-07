How can we prevent future pandemics?

The methods of treating wildlife need to be significantly improved. Today, World Health Day is an important opportunity to look back at the interconnected connections of human, animal and environmental health.

Today we celebrate World Health Day, the World Health Awareness Day, marking the establishment of the World Health Organization on April 7, 1948. Every year, we focus our attention on certain health topics that affect people around the world.



Today we launch a year-long “Healthy Beginning, Hopeful Futures” campaign focusing on maternal and newborn health, prioritizing the long-term wellbeing of women. But as our policy director, veterinarian Dr. Mark Jones, has reported, this year's World Health Day is particularly tempting.

This year's World Health Day happens to fall on the first day of the final round of important negotiations between governments. These debates seek to ensure a binding global agreement on pandemic prevention, preparation and response. This process, carried out under the careful eyes of the World Health Organization (WHO), began in December 2021 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The purpose is to be presented to the World Health Assembly in Geneva in May this year for adoption by the WHO 192 member governments. The agreement was to be presented to Congress in 2024, but disagreements and political differences led to long delays.

A forgotten pandemic?

Are many government officials negotiating an agreement that forgot the catastrophic impact of Covid-19? The pandemic has had a direct impact, according to who has the numbers 777 million. More Seven million people have been reported to have diedand countless others suffer from long-term physical and mental health effects. The global economy costs trillions of pounds. The real numbers can be much higher.

The original source of Covid-19 has never been conclusively established. Many scientists believe it is most likely to come from wildlife. Others believe it may have leaked from the lab where viruses are being tested from animals. It is possible that they then passed through an indeterminate wild or livestock host before jumping on people. A similar coronavirus has been discovered Bat and Black Lin. But no one knows for sure.

The theory of origin of wildlife fits Evidence that has been widely referenced The majority (probably 60%) of emerging human infectious diseases originate from animals (animal bones). Most of them came from wildlife. But this is because we disrupt and stress the wildlife.

Disrupt their habitat and destroy it

Collect them or farm them

Transport them and trade them

Mixing them with other species is usually not encountered

Make them intimate contact with people

This is when viruses and other pathogens are likely to emerge, multiply, mutate, spill, potentially affecting us. Intensively grown livestock could potentially also act as a source or conduit for humanized pathogens.

Human health is linked to other species

These are calm facts. Furthermore, it is argued that there may be dozens, if not hundreds of thousands. Viruses that have not been discovered yet With wild animals that can jump on people or other animals.

This highlights how closely our own health is linked to the health of other species that share our world, and the wider environments that we all rely on. This also emphasizes that these risks are not the animals themselves, but the way we interact with them and treat them.

This is why Born Free is working with other organizations focusing on wildlife conservation and animal welfare. We are negotiating a pandemic agreement, highlighting the need for government officials to focus on strong measures aimed at preventing future pandemics. They must deal with human activities that increase the risk of pathogens that people emerge and potentially affect people.

What drives pandemic risk?

recently Landmark Report An intergovernmental platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) examined the interactions between biodiversity, water, food and health. It identified changes in land and ocean use, as well as unsustainable exploitation of wildlife, among the most important direct drivers of both the loss of biodiversity and the emergence of infectious diseases.

And what is born and born is pushing hard to ensure that the government is adopted and implemented by the pandemic agreement One Health Approach At the risk of a pandemic. Some health recognizes the interconnectedness of humans, animals and environmental health.

This approach seeks to ensure that people involved in human health, animal health and environmental protection work closely together. Research, policies, and interventions that recognize and incorporate their interconnectivity can then be designed and implemented.

Integrated and integrated approach

One health as a concept has long existed and has been interpreted in many ways by people with a variety of interests and expertise. However, in 2021, one definition of health was developed by a panel of experts. It is currently adopted by the global animal health organizations, the Food and Agriculture Organization, and the United Nations Environment Programme.

This definition recognizes that “Humans, domestic and wildlife, plants, and the health of the broader environment (including ecosystems) are closely related and interdependent…”

This definition should help governments and society recognize the urgent need to change our relationship with the natural world, for itself, and for our health and future.

Preventing a future pandemic?

Currently, the draft pandemic agreement includes a section that highlights the need to identify and address drivers of infectious diseases in the “human and animal environment interface” to prevent future pandemics. The government is taking one health approach and embracing the need to implement it.

However, the language has not yet been determined, and could lead to further political conflict. It will also benefit from the addition of certain actions that the government has to take. It also requires greater recognition that many developing countries need help in both technical and financial forms to effectively implement these actions.

The freedom born continues to seek protection for nature and wildlife. How to treat both wildlife and livestock requires real improvements as a central tenet to prevent further pandemics.

Only by better care for all life that calls our planet and Earth home, we give generations to come to the healthy beginnings and hopeful futures that they deserve.