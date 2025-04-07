Health
Exercise helps colon cancer survivors to live as long as there are people who are not suffering from cancerExBulletin
Colon cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths around the world, It's increasing among young adults In the US A study recently published in the journal Cancer; Regular exercise discovers that survivors can help them live longer.
“The important message is that some degree of activity is better than inactive,” he says. Dr. Jeff Mehardt, Co-director and senior research author of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's Colon and Rectal Cancer Center. He says the results suggest that exercise can have a “meaning effect” on the long-term prognosis of patients.
When it comes to colon cancer, the good news is that overall, mortality is lowered due to improved screening and treatment. However, survivors still tend to have shorter life expectancy than people of the same age or gender in the general population, mostly because they are at risk of cancer returning.
Researchers have long known that exercise can improve survival rates in colon cancer patients. However, he and his colleagues wanted to know whether normal physical activity could actually help patients improve survival compared to people who have never had cancer.
Therefore, they surveyed nearly 3,000 colon cancer patients for exercise habits before and after treatment. What they found was that regular exercise made a huge difference for patients three years after treatment and cancer-free.
“These patients not only seemed to have improved overall survival if they were more physically active, but also seemed to have slightly better overall survival compared to the general population,” says Meyerhardt.
Even patients with repeated cancers had improved survival when they had more regular exercise compared to those with the least physical activity.
He says patients who saw the benefits were exercising what was equivalent to walking about an hour a day at a rate of 2-3 miles per hour, about six days a week.
Kathryn Schmitz is an exercise oncology researcher at the University of Pittsburgh and director of the Moving Through Cancer Program at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. She is a firm believer in the power of exercise to reduce the risk of dying from colon cancer and prevent it in the first place.
“I know it's within patient control that is more powerful in reducing cancer mortality, especially colon cancer mortality,” Schmitz says.
Researchers are still trying to grasp mechanisms in action. However, Schmitz says evidence from animal models suggests that physical activity triggers a series of chemical reactions in cells that promote health in multiple ways.
“What you might think is that all of our cells are soaked in some kind of soup and change as a result of the more physically active the components of that soup,” says Schmitz.
When you tend to sit, your immune system doesn't work well, and your cells are prone to inflammatory, which can mutate them, she says. However, regular exercise reduces inflammation and improves immune function.
“Cell-bathed soups are healthier in ways that reduce cancer development and cancer progression,” she says.
exercise It can also improve insulin sensitivityand insulin plays a role in promoting the growth of colorectal cancer cells, Kimmy ng doctorfounding director of Dana Farmer's Young Oakset Colorectal Cancer Center.
And when it comes to colon and rectal cancer Prices are rising among people under the age of 50it is more important than ever to reveal words about the movement.
NG said that researchers don't exactly know that it promotes a “surprising” rise in colorectal and rectal cancers in adults under the age of 50, but studies suggest that colorectal cancer is strongly associated with several modifiable lifestyle factors, such as diet and physical activity.
Of all these factors, Ng said, “the movement has probably some of the most powerful data that supports the benefits of being protective.” And exercise is beneficial at any age, but younger ones are better.
“We believe that exercise that begins as a child and adolescence is also extremely important to protect as an adult from the future risk of developing colon cancer,” says Ng.
Guidelines from Recommended by the American Cancer Society People undergo 150 minutes of moderate-intensive physical activity each week to reduce their risk of cancer. But if it seems like more exercise than you have time or energy, Schmitz says something is better than nothing all the time.
“If you can do 90 minutes more than you're doing now, that's a victory,” Schmitz says. “If you can do more than 60 minutes than you're doing now, it's a victory. Make sure that the perfect person doesn't become the enemy of good.
Edited by Jane Greenhulg
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/07/nx-s1-5323814/exercise-colon-cancer-longevity
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- University of North Carolina Athletics
- Billionaire Trump Supporter warns the “economic nuclear war” caused by rates
- Myanmar earthquake: SCDF and HTX teams return to Singapore
- Sanaullah urges Imran Khan to engage in political talks
- Trump expected to sign decrees to stimulate coal
- The inaction of Brussels on the arrest of an opposition leader in Türkiye can be a strategic error
- Prabowo met Megawati without communication with Jokowi, Dasco: Reunion meeting
- What would an American-chinoise trade war do to the world economy?
- Pucovskis Premature Goodbye has lessons for cricket
- Why prevail over the trade war or the rupture for China
- The Modi Modifies Waqf (amendment) Act as another major major step towards social justice
- Trump's tariffs can hit the British medical supply, WES Streeting Warning | health