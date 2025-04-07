Scientists should try to repeat more research, but not research looking for links between autistic vaccines

Scientists, professors, engineers, teachers, doctors Ranked regularly Among the most trustworthy people in society. This is because these occupations rely heavily on research and excellent research is considered the most reliable source of knowledge.

But how reliable is the research? Recent News The US suggests that the Trump administration wants to provide more funding “Reproducibility studies”.

These are studies that check to see if previous results are repeated and reliable. The administration's focus appears to be particularly focused on research that reviews the denied claims of links between Vaccines and Autism.

This is a waste of worrying effort Extensive evidence Indicates there is no link between vaccines and autism; harm This suggests that this link may cause it. However, a broader idea of ​​funding for research that seeks to repeat previous research is Good things.

As an example, we will take a study on Alzheimer's disease. June 2024, Nature I have retracted the quoted paper We report important theories related to disease mechanisms. Unfortunately, it took 18 years to find the error and withdraw the paper.

If such influential research was repeated regularly by others, it would not have taken long to find it. error In the original research.

Despite the massive amounts of money spent studying the disease, Alzheimer's disease proves to be a particularly difficult problem to solve. Unable to reproduce important results Contributes to this problem This is because new research relies on the reliability of previous research.

It has been known for almost 10 years that 70% of researchers have Problems to replicate the experiment It was done by other scientists. The problem is particularly serious Cancer Research and Psychology.

It's difficult to get research right

Research is complex and there may be good reasons why research findings cannot be replicated. Mistakes and dishonesty are not necessarily the cause.

The inability to replicate results in psychology or social sciences can be due to the use of different groups across different countries and cultures, despite using the same method. In physical science or medicine, the problem of replicating the outcome can depend on the use of a variety of instruments, chemicals, or measurement techniques.

It is also possible that many studies cannot be replicated simply because researchers do not fully understand all the complexities of what they are studying. It is not surprising that very similar experiments will produce different results if all relevant variables (such as genetics and environmental factors) are not understood or identified.

In these cases, sometimes it can be done Learned from negative outcomes From the positives, this will help inform future work designs.

Here it is helpful to distinguish between replicating the exact results of another researcher and being given sufficient information from the original researcher to replicate the experiment.

Science advances by comparing notes and discussing differences. Therefore, researchers should always provide sufficient information in the report so that someone else can repeat (replicate) the experiment. This ensures that the results are reliable even if they are not accurately reproduced.

So transparency is central Research Integrityin that we trust research and trust the people who are doing research.

unfortunately, Incentive Structure In research, such transparency is not always promoted. Journals' “public or corrupt” cultures and positive practices often lead to collaboration and excessive competition; Open research practices.

One solution, as there are new priorities from the US Proposeddirectly funding researchers to replicate each other's research.

This is a promising development as most other funds are linked instead to novelties, along with the opportunity to publish in top journals. Unfortunately, this encourages researchers to act quickly to produce something unique rather than spending time. A thorough and transparent experiment.

We need to move to a system that rewards trustworthy research rather than just new research. And part of this comes through people who reward people who focus on replication research.

The industry also plays a role. Companies conducting research and development can commit crimes by throwing a lot of money on projects and quickly pulling plugs if the product (such as new drugs) doesn't work. The reason for such failure is often unknown, but the reliability of previous studies is Contribution factors.

To avoid this problem, companies should be encouraged to replicate the original findings (probably important experiments conducted by scholars) before proceeding to development. In the long run, this strategy may prove to be faster and more efficient than the rapid chopping and change that is currently occurring.

The scale of reproducibility, or the research problem, is a surprise to the public who was told to “Trust in science”. However, in recent years, Research culture It's just as important as the experiment itself.

If we can “trust science,” then science must be transparent and robust.

This is exactly what happened in a study examining the link between vaccines and autism. This topic was very important, so in this case, replication studies Finished And we found out there is no link between vaccines and autism.