Three hantavirus deaths have been confirmed in a small town in Central California
Public health officials confirmed a third death caused by the rare hantavirus within two months in the small mountain town of Mammoth Lake.
The outbreak of “severe and often fatal diseases” in cities with around 7,200 residents was thought to be associated with deer mice common in the East Sierra area, according to Mono County Health and Human Services. Hantaviruses are spreading in animal feces, urine or saliva.
Mono County Public Health Officer Dr. Tom Boo called the series of deaths “tragic and surprising.”
The cause of the latest deadly infection was a mystery,” he said.
“There's no clear sense that this young adult could have signed the virus,” Boo said. “There was no evidence of mouse activity at home. We observed several mice at work, which is not uncommon in indoor spaces at this time of year in Lake Mammoth. We haven't identified any other activities that could increase the exposure to this person's mice or feces a few weeks before the illness.”
The death occurred a few weeks ago, but was recently confirmed in laboratory testing, according to Mono County HHS. statement.
Previous infections have been reported later in the year between the spring and summer, officials said.
“I'm particularly worried about the early this year with three cases in a short period of time,” Boo said. “We've now been around a month without any additional suspect cases, but we're continuing to worry about the increase in activity.”
Officials said they suspect an increase in the mouse population could be driving the outbreak. All three patients first got sick in February.
“Exposing during normal daily activities”
Hantavirus infections are often associated with particularly high levels of exposure to mice, such as cleaning inhaled areas and vaccinating feces that can release inhalable contaminated particles into the air.
But that doesn't seem to be the case with the recent three deaths at Lake Mammoth.
“To the best of our knowledge, I would like to emphasize that none of these deceased individuals are normally engaged in activities related to exposure,” Boo said. “Instead, these people may have been exposed during normal daily activities at home or at work.”
“Many of us encounter deer mice in our daily lives and there is some risk,” he added. “We need to be careful about the presence of mice and be careful about their waste.”
Mono County reports the most hantavirus infections in California
Public health officials said Mono County's last documented hantavirus infection occurred in 2019.
Since the first detection of the virus in the county in 1993, health officials have recorded a total of 27 cases.
Mono County HHS officials reported 21 of the county residents affected by known infections, and six reported that they had occurred to visitors.
As of 2024, 93 cases have been recorded in California, dating back to 1980. California Department of Public Health Data.
What are the symptoms of the hantavirus?
It spreads primarily through aerosolized particles of rodent feces that are inhaled from air, but can also be spread by contamination of hands reaching a person's mouth, health officials said.
In most cases, the virus will extend the patient's cub for 2-3 weeks before it gets sick, but in some cases it may take more than 7 weeks.
“The illness usually starts as a non-specific influenza-like illness with fever with gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and sometimes abdominal pain, headaches and non-specific influenza-like illnesses with body pain,” according to a statement from Mono County HHS. Symptoms are usually not mild, but often severe.
Coughing and running noses are not generally associated with early stage diseases and could point to other, more common respiratory diseases, such as Covid-19 and the flu, health officials added.
However, after several days of illness, the virus can progress to the lungs, leading to cough and potential shortness of breath.
“This is Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which frequently and rapidly worsens as it can lead to death within a day or two,” the statement said.
According to Mono County HHS officials, about a third of people infected with the virus ultimately died from IS. Rapid detection and treatment can improve patient outcomes, but virus testing can only be performed in specialized labs.
The virus has not spreading from person to person.
How to prevent hantavirus infection
Public security officials have provided some tips to reduce the risk of contracting the hantavirus, and are spinning around limiting deer mice exposure.
They are:
- Seal all gaps in the house that are larger than the width of the pencil to keep the mouse out
- Store food in rodent-free containers
- Trap the mouse with a snap trap, as opposed to glue or live traps
- Avoid vacuum cleaner or sweep rodent nests or feces
- Broadcast the enclosed space for 30 minutes of activity
- Contaminated areas can be sprayed with a newly created 10% bleach solution and soaked for 5 minutes before wiping the surface cleanly
- Wear gloves and masks with a rating of N-95 or higher while cleaning
