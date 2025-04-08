BC will end the cancer program that sent patients to us for radiation therapy







Displays the article's font size





Increase the font size for the article





The BC government announced on Monday that it would end a program that sent some patients to the United States for radiation therapy. The program, which began in May 2023, provided eligible patients with the option of traveling for radiation therapy treatment at two clinics in Bellingham, Washington, to access life-saving treatments. However, the state said at the end of February 2025, about 93% of BC patients waited less than four weeks to begin radiation therapy. This is above the national benchmark of 90%, an improvement of 24% since spring 2023, when treatment began within four weeks in spring 2023. “Our priority has always been to ensure cancer patients have timely access to life-saving care while building and strengthening the BC public health system in the long term,” Health Minister Josie Osborne said in a statement. The story continues under the ad “By hiring more professionals, upgrading hospitals and expanding innovative treatments, BC's 10-year cancer action plan is working to improve radiotherapy waiting times and meet national benchmarks.



2:24

Concerns about BC patients undergoing cancer treatment in the US

Trend now Kearney enjoys Alberta's Smith as the leader enters the third week of the race

Canadians could face detention if they refuse to enter the US, Ottawa warns BC Cancer said the number of patients who chose to go to the US for treatment is steadily decreasing. Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information provided every Sunday. A total of 1,107 patients have completed radiation therapy in the United States through previous programs. In the fall of 2023, at the peak of the program, an average of 50 patients were being treated in the US each week. Based on current participation rates, according to a release from the state, it is estimated that around 104 patients will access the program over the next year if it continues. The story continues under the ad This represents 0.6% of the 16,900 patients who are predicted to require radiation therapy between 2025-26. The nine patients will complete treatment in the US under the program before contracts end. More about health

More videos

&Copy 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/11120017/bc-ends-cancer-program-patients-us-radiation-therapy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos