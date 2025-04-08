



A large number of common Brigham investigators have linked difficult early life experiences to decline in the quality and quantity of white matter communications highways throughout the adolescent brain. This decrease in connection is also associated with poor performance in cognitive tasks. However, certain social resilience factors such as neighbourhood cohesion and positive parenting can have protective effects. The results are published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNA). White matter is a highway of communication that allows brain networks to perform the functions they need for cognition and behavior. They develop as a child, and childhood experiences can cause individual differences in how white matter matures. Lead author, Dr. Sofia Carrozza, and senior author Amar Dund, MD, PhD, holds a PhD in the Department of Neurology at Brigham and Women's Hospital. The white matter aspects that show our relationship to our early living environment are far more extensive than we thought. Not just one or two trajectories that are important to cognition, but the whole brain is related to the adversity someone may experience early in life. ”

Sofia Carrozza, PhD, Author The team studied data on 9,082 children (about half of them, average 9.5 years old) collected in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study. The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health and was conducted at 21 centers across the United States to gather information on brain activity and structure, cognitive abilities, environment, mood and mental health. The researchers looked at several categories of early environmental factors, including prenatal risk factors, interpersonal adversity, economic deprivation of the family, neighborhood adversity, and social resilience. Carozza and Dhand measured fractional anisotropy (FA) using diffuse imaging scans of the brain. We then used computational models to compare how these characteristics of white matter are related to both childhood environmental factors and current cognitive abilities such as language skills and mental arithmetic. Their analysis revealed widespread differences in overall brain white matter connections depending on the child's early life environment. In particular, researchers found that white matter connections were poor in parts of the brain that were linked to mental arithmetic and receptive language. These white matter differences explained in part the relationship between harmful life experiences in early childhood and poor adolescent cognitive performance. “We are all embedded in our environment, and environmental characteristics such as relationships, home life, neighborhoods, and material circumstances can shape how our brains and bodies grow. “We should work to ensure that more people can have a stable, healthy home that our brains expect, especially in childhood.” Researchers point out that their research is based on observational data. In other words, we cannot draw a strong causal conclusion. Additionally, brain imaging is only available at a single time point and provides snapshots, but researchers were unable to track changes over time. To better connect adversity and cognitive performance, future research will need to become children over time and collect brain imaging information at multiple time points. sauce: Journal Reference: Carrotza, S. et al. (2025). Variation of whole brain white matter across childhood settings. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2409985122.

