Groundbreaking proteins offer new hope for pulmonary sarcoidosis treatment
Pulmonary sarcoidosis is a lung disease characterized by granulomas of immune cells that form in response to inflammation – small masses. It is the most inflammatory of interstitial pulmonary disease (ILDS), all of which are a family of conditions with some degree of inflammation and fibrosis of the lung, or scarring. In the US, pulmonary sarcoidosis affects approximately 200,000 patients. The cause is unknown, and no new treatments have been introduced in the past 70 years.
In a paper published in Science Translation Medicine On March 12, 2025, scientists from Scripps Research and Atyr Pharma characterized the protein.Yeahit can calm down inflammation It is associated with sarcoidosis by regulating leukocytes. Reducing inflammation slows the progression of the disease and reduces scarring. Efzofitimod's 1B/2A Phase Clinical Trial, HAR Treatment FormYeahshowed promising results.
Taken together, these results validate novel ways to approach immune regulation of chronic pulmonary disease. ”
Paul Schimmel, professor of molecular medicine and chemistry, senior author of Scripps Research and Study
The power of medicine lies in a mild nature. “It's not a hammer. It's not overly suppressing the immune system. It's just a tweaking of the immune system in a specific way,” explains Leslie A. Nangle, Vice President of Research at Atyr Pharma, and the first author of the paper. “And if we can calm the inflammation, we can stop the ongoing cycle of fibrosis.”
resinYeah It is part of an ancient protein known as aminoacyl-TRNA synthetase (AARS). Typically, AARSS plays an important role in protein synthesis. “They are in every cell in your body. They are in every living thing on Earth,” says Nangle. Over time, new versions known as splice variants emerge, which bind to receptors outside the cell, launching different events throughout the body.
One such variant, HarsYeahI entered my photos about 525 million years ago. Nangle and Schimmel screened over 4,500 receptors and were surprised when HARS found itYeah It binds only to the receptor neuropyrin-2 (NRP2). This receptor is known for its role in the development of the lymph system, the circulation system through which immune cells run immune functions. However, the researchers found that as small circulating leukocytes known as monocytes enter tissues in response to inflammation and develop into larger, more specialized leukocytes known as macrophages, those cells begin to express high levels of NRP2.
“We had proteins with unknown functions. We had receptors doing something that was never characterized by immune cells, so there were a few things that had to be matched,” says Nangle.
The team found that HARSYeah Binding to NRP2 physically converts macrophages. “We're creating a new type of macrophage that is less inflammatory and actually helps to resolve inflammation,” explains Nangle.
Characterize HARSYeahThe mechanism of action, the team found that mice and rats administer proteins to reduce lung inflammation and fibrosis progression.
In individually published clinical trial data, the team had a positive effect on patients treated with effofitimod while tapering oral corticosteroids. Currently, long-term steroid therapy, the first choice, is associated with weight gain and organ damage, and immunosuppressive effects make patients vulnerable to infection.
The team also characterized the patient's circulating immune cells before and after efuzofitimod treatment. They saw that it reduces important indicators of inflammation that drive sarcoidosis, such as the concentration of macrophages and other inflammatory immune cells.
While they first explore sarcoidosis, Nangl explains that effzofitimod is a potential treatment for many interstitial lung diseases. The Atyr team plans to explore other treatments for ILDs and is currently conducting clinical trials for scleroderma-related ILDs.
This work highlights macrophages as possible targets for treating ILDS, highlighting the promise of HARSYeah Other AARS can be predicted of therapeutic potential.
Nangle describes the work as “moving from concept to clinic.” Schimmel has been working on AARSS during his tenure at Scripps Research. The Atyr Pharma was spun from Schimmel's lab. His former graduate student, Nangle, was the first employee of the company that opened the lab in 2006.
“The original work that took place in Scripps gave rise to the idea that this could become a new class of therapeutic molecules, a proof of the concept of the molecules of this class and the work Paul did.”
Nangle, LA, et al. (2025). Human histidyl-TRNA synthetase splice variant therapeutic target NRP2 resolves lung inflammation and fibrosis. Science Translation Medicine. doi.org/10.1126/scitranslmed.adp4754.
