



Until now, Mediterranean diet It was considered the healthiest. Recently, the spotlight has shifted Planetary Healthy Eating . The term “planetary healthy food” was introduced by Eatlanset Committee In a 2019 report entitled “Anthropocene Foods: Eatlancet Committee on Healthy Diets.” Sustainable Food System . “The committee, consisting of 37 experts from 16 countries, was a collaboration between the non-profit organization EAT and the medical journal The Lancet. The concept highlights human health and human health and beneficial dietary patterns. Environmental sustainability advocates increased consumption of plant-based foods and reduced intake of animal-based products. “This broad shift to dietary forms has been estimated to reduce global dietary emissions by 17%, preventing approximately 11 million deaths per year,” said Rancett. study I said. “Climate change is bringing our planet into orbit due to ecological disasters. Fossil fuel use is the biggest contributor, and our food system plays a major role,” said Walter Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition, who played a leading role in the research. If you follow the planet's healthy food, what will your food plate look like?

The proposed reference diet (known as the Planetary Healthy Eating (PHD)) emphasizes the transition to a more plant-based diet, consisting mainly of vegetables, fruits, nuts, whole grains, plant proteins (i.e. beans, lentils, pulses), unsaturated vegetable oils, dairy products, dairy products, small amounts of meat and fish. Is healthy diet on the planet better than other diets?

Researchers at Harvard Chance School found that people following healthy foods on the planet (PhD) Low risk of all major causes of death, including cancer, heart disease, and lung disease. The findings of this study are published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. The researchers used health data from over 200,000 individuals. Participants were free of major chronic disease at the start of the study and completed a diet questionnaire for up to 34 years every four years. “This study found that the risk of premature death was 30% lower in the top 10% of participants with closest close proximity to PHD, compared to the lowest 10%. We consider that all major causes of death, including cancer, heart disease and lung disease, are largely adherent to this dietary pattern. Does it support lifespan?

a study The release in April 2025 sheds light on the benefits of this diet form. A cohort study was conducted in Spain to compare dietary health and environmental benefits. The planet's healthy diet included an energy intake of approximately 2,500 kcal/day, focusing mainly on high consumption of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and unsaturated oils. Medium consumption of dairy products, starchy vegetables, chicken and fish. Consumption of saturated fat, lean meat and sugar is low. Researchers have found that according to this diet form it is associated with a lower all-cause mortality rate. Comparing the similarities between Mediterranean diet and planetary health diet, research author Dr. Mercedes Sotos Prieto of the Autonomous University of Madrid, said, “Higher adherence to both diets is similarly associated with lower cause mortality and similar low environmental impacts, highlighting the substantial health and planetary benefits of adopting these plant-based diets.” Now let's discuss this lack of food.

The Lancet Report describes the antinutrient factors of planetary healthy eating. “The proper absorption of micronutrients is particularly important in terms of the physiological requirements of iron in women of reproductive age. The bioavailability of certain nutrients in plant-based foods, such as iron, zinc, and calcium, can be lower than animal source foods due to morphology (Haeme or Haeme Iran) and Polphtrient Anterting (e.g. Haeme or Haeme Iran, Polphtrient perter), the report says.

Without careful planning, diet can cause defects in nutrients such as vitamin B12, iron, or omega-3 fatty acids. The importance of a balanced diet for health and happiness | Explore all dimensions of life This diet is highly leaning towards plant-based feeding, significantly reducing animal products that do not conform to traditional dietary patterns and cultural preferences in many communities around the world. For populations that rely on animal products for nutrition for climate, geography, or tradition, this can feel exclusive.

