Vitamin D is a chemical that is somewhat related to estrogen and progesterone, and is actually produced in the skin. Most of us get over 90% of vitamin D, which is made in the skin by the action of some of the sunlight, if we are not taking supplements. Vitamin D is absorbed from the skin into the body, and it is converted, and it changes a bit. And, like you said, it's really important to help us actually absorb the calcium we ingest. If you're in Tasmania in the winter, I think you're absolutely doing the right thing that's taking small amounts of vitamin D supplements. Kylie Baxter

So, why is it so important? What happens if we don't get it? We've obviously talked about the importance of our bones, but does vitamin D help us build up in our bodies? Rebecca Mason

Now, if you're deficient in vitamin D, in most cases, you won't be able to know it for a while, unless you're seriously deficient in vitamin D. It also provides muscle relaxation, so you cannot stand up from your squatting position or reach the second floor. But as I said recently, there is growing evidence that having proper vitamin D can reduce the risk of people gaining some of the autoimmune conditions. Cancer, some cancers may be less likely to be consumed, and it has some effect on your susceptibility to infections. Now, if some of you know what's terrible about vitamin D, if you have rheumatism, cancer, or someone who has respiratory infections, then it's not that much different to those who are actually taking vitamin D at that time. Therefore, there is a very good argument for trying to maintain your proper vitamin D levels all year round. If you live in Tasmania to make vitamin D in the winter, it's too cold to cover your arms. Kylie Baxter

You cannot swing your arms in the middle of the day every day. Rebecca Mason

that's right. Taking supplements in Tasmania afterwards is not a bad idea. Kylie Baxter

Is it possible to bank vitamin D before the sun goes out? Can I store it? Rebecca Mason

Yes, yes, you actually save it. Most people thought that storage was fat, but some vitamin D becomes fat, but most seem to be in the muscles. And you actually store the vitamin D you made in the summer for about 2-3 months to help you in the summer. And there are a few things that can help you retain the vitamin D you made in the summer. These include an appropriate calcium intake. Vitamin D is important for absorbing calcium. Well, eating enough calcium with milk, other dairy products, tahini, etc. is important to stop it from breaking down vitamin D. It seems to help maintain vitamin D. The third thing you can do to help maintain vitamin D, get vitamin D, and eat fish two or three times a week, especially salmon, when eating your skin, almost all of the fish. It is important to have the right vitamin D exposure or tablets and the right calcium, but timing is not important.

