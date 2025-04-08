How air pollution can damage your brain, one breath at a time

A decade-long study has revealed that certain contaminants, particularly from industrial and residential fuels, are associated with poor memory, executive functioning and language skills in older people.

study: Cognitive performance and long-term exposure to outdoor air pollution: findings from a substudy of harmonized cognitive assessment protocols in the English longitudinal study of aging (ELSA-HCAP). Image credit: Neil Bowman/Shutterstock.com

Although the relationship between air pollution and cognitive decline is well established, surprisingly little is known about how certain types of air pollution affect different areas of cognitive function, or how different sources of emissions play a role in this process.

Recent research published in Gerontology magazine We shed new light on these questions, focusing on older people, and examining three key domains of cognitive performance exposed to air pollution for about 10 years.

introduction

Cognitive decline is a common aspect of aging, and often reduces both quality of life and life expectancy. Air pollution is estimated to contribute 2.6% of cases of dementia. This is more than well-known risk factors such as high blood pressure and sedentary lifestyle.

Among the various contaminants, nitrogen dioxide (no₂) and particulate microparticulate matter, smaller in diameter than 2.5 microns (PM2.5), have emerged as the most closely related to cognitive impairment. These contaminants can harm the brain and cardiovascular system, both through direct exposure and systemic effects.

In particular, PM2.5 and no are derived from multiple sources, and the physical and chemical composition of these emissions may differ. For example, traffic-related pollution tends to be rich in black carbon and nitrates, while agricultural emissions usually contain more ammonium.

These differences can affect health outcomes. For example, in the US, new cases of dementia are most strongly associated with PM2.5 from agriculture and wildfires.

This new study aims to explore how long-term exposure to various sources of air pollution is related to cognitive performance over time.

About the research

The researchers used data from the 2018 Harmonized Cognitive Assessment Protocol (HCAP), part of the Longitudinal Study of Aging (ELSA). They estimated average outdoor concentrations of No2, total PM2.5 and PM2.5 from specific sources from 2008-2017.

We then assessed how these exposures were related to three cognitive domains (memory, executive function, and language) and assessed overall cognitive function.

The analysis adjusted for potential confounding factors, such as age, gender, socioeconomic status, rural and urban location, and educational background. Existing health conditions are not taken into consideration.

Survey results

The average age of participants was 65 years old. About 77% lived in urban areas. A quarter was in the highest socioeconomic bracket, with 14% falling to the most disadvantaged quintile.

Between 2008 and 2017, the average no exposure was about 23 μg/m³, and from 2010 to 2017, the average PM2.5 level was about 12 μg/m³. Encouraged, both contaminants decreased over time. No₂no fell from 28μg/m³ in 2008 to 21μg/m³ in 2017, while PM2.5 fell from 13.5μg/m³ to 10.3μg/m³ over a similar span.

This relationship continued inverse J form, but higher levels of contamination were associated with lower cognitive scores. The worst global cognitive scores were observed at the highest level of NO₂ and total PM2.5, particularly in residential settings. The executive functions and memory followed a similar pattern with PM2.5 exposure.

Interestingly, overall cognitive function was not clearly influenced by the source of emissions, but language ability was. Exposure to PM2.5 from industrial activities and residential fuel combustion, including biofuels, oil, natural gas, coal, was consistently associated with poor language performance.

These results are consistent with previous findings, but several previous studies have shown inconsistent links between contamination and domain-specific cognitive outcomes. What sets this study apart is identifying specific sources of emissions as potential contributors to language-related decline, pointing to the possibility of damage to the brain's temporal lobes that govern language processing.

Conclusion

This study adds to the increasing evidence suggesting that air pollution has a negative effect on cognitive function, especially among older adults.

While general cognitive, memory, and executive functions all showed several vulnerabilities, the most consistent and specific effects were related to language ability, particularly emissions from industrial and residential combustion sources.

One amazing takeaway: all Participants were exposed to levels of contamination exceeding the World Health Organization's 2021 air quality guidelines. This underscores the urgent need for more effective public health strategies and environmental policies aimed at reducing pollution, particularly in high-risk areas.

The broader initiatives also include investments in housing, urban planning, access to healthcare and environmental surveillance.