



(Vax-Be-Be-Travel News) The UK Health Agency (UKHSA) today announced that no previously reported MPOX cases have been reported in the UK to anyone living in the northeastern England, and that a person living in the northeastern England has detected a human case of Clade IB MPOX. England has reported 11 MPOX incidents this year. As of April 7, 2025, the UKHSA states that the MPOX risk to the UK population remains low as clade IA and IB MPOX are no longer classified as highly sensitive infections. To date, all previous UK incidents have been linked to people who have traveled to or have travelled to affected countries. UKHSA MPOX Incident Director Dr. Gillian Armstrong commented on Media Release“The risk from MPOX to the UK population remains low.” “The majority of people who have symptoms report close physical contact, including massage and gender, before developing symptoms.” “MPOX infections are mild for many, but can be serious for some, and the UKHSA is committed to preventing the spread of the virus within the UK.” Currently, the UK government has approved an approved MPOX vaccine known as imvamune® (unneos®MVA-BN®). Whether you travel or not, it is essential to pay attention to the risks. Anyone who thinks they may have an MPOX should contact NHS 111 for advice on what to do, Ukhsa says. recently, Us CDC Updated Level 2 Travel Health Advisors, “There is ongoing Person-to-People Transmission of MPOX in Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, the Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. “During this outbreak, human-to-person transmissions occurred through a variety of means.” Last year, around 15 million people visited Central Africa, many traveled from the US and the UK. The CDC, like the UK, recommends MPOX vaccinations for individuals at risk.

