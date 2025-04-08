Virus related to the death of Jean Hackman's wife kills 3 in California





Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome: A Fatal Virus Spread by Rodents Authorities say Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is the cause of death of Betsy Arakawa, wife of actor Jean Hackman. Three people have died from the hantavirus in Lake Mammoth, California, with 27 cases reported since 1993.

Health officials are urging residents to be cautious about mice and their feces. Public health officials in California have announced that three people have died from the hantavirus. The virus is linked to death in February Jean Hackman Wife Betsy Arakawa. The death occurred in the California town of Mammoth Lake. Mono County Public Health Authority. The Hantavirus incident tends to appear later in the spring and summer, but all three deceased people fell ill in February, officials said. “I'm particularly worried about the three cases in a short period of time,” said county public health officer Tom Boo. said in a statement. Huntervilles It can cause serious illnesses that affect lungs and death. Rodents pass the virus through feces, urine and saliva. Infectious diseases do not spread from person to person. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a potentially fatal disease caused by the virus, can manifest 1-8 weeks after contact with infected rodents. The CDC said. Autopsy of 65-year-old Arakawa showed evidence of Hantavirus infection and the finding that it was “consistent with Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.” I said last month. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Masks, canes, desperate dogs: In the final hours of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa The disease is more common in southwest states such as New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and California. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Deer mice are widely found in the East Sierra region, and population growth increases the risk of exposure, Boo said. but Health officials said No one who died in Lake Mammoth did anything that normally results in exposure, such as cleaning unventilated areas with mouse feces. Investigators discovered that one person had a mouse in their home, and found that one person could vacuum the area where mouse feces were found, spreading the virus into the air. Some evidence of mice was found at all workplaces, but there were no major invasions. Boo urged residents to remain vigilant. “Many of us encounter deer mice in our daily lives and there is some risk,” he writes. “We need to be careful about the presence of mice and be careful about their waste.”

