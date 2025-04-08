Health
At least six children test positive for measles at Texas daycare amid outbreak
At least six children tested positive at a day care in Lubbock, Texas measles Amid the rise in the state's outbreak, local officials confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday.
Lubbock Public Health was issued on Monday Vaccination recommendations County-wide following the incident at Tiny Tots U Learning Academy on South University Avenue.
The health agency advised infants to get their first dose Measles – Munds – Rubera (MMR) vaccine Instead, 6 to 11 months Usually recommended 12-15 months. It was also recommended that children over 12 months of age take only one early dose. The second dose is usually recommended for ages 4-6.
“As we are rising locally, these updated guidelines aim to ensure prompt protection for those at the highest risk,” a news release from the agency said.
In the release, Lubbock Public Health Director Katherine Wells urged residents to review the history of vaccinations and make sure their children are in protection.
“Vaccinations are the best defense against measles, especially in the face of aggressive outbreaks,” she said in a statement.
MMR vaccines have been shown to be It's safe and effective Through decades of research and analysis. According to the CDC, one dose is 93% effective against measles, and two doses are 97% effective. The usual two doses protect most people in their lifetime, but there are several cases Doctors recommend receiving an extra dose.
Wells told The Associated Press Daycare has more than 200 children, most of whom have given at least one MMR vaccine.
The case spread after a young infectious child gave it to the other two children before spreading to other classrooms, she told the outlet. Unvaccinated children attending daycare must remain at home for 21 days after the last exposure, Wells said.
“Measles is very contagious and I wouldn't be surprised if I went into another facility,” she said. “I have a child who has only received one dose that he is currently infected.”
Daycare news comes as an incident Overall it exceeds 500 and Two children I'm dead. Nationally, there are over 600 cases, with at least 21 states confirmed to be infected.
The Texas outbreak is primarily affecting it Children and teenagersalmost everyone did that No vaccination Or have unknown vaccination status.
