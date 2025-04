Published on April 8, 2025 at 03:15 PM

Many people were shocked when actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43. His death brought awareness to colon cancer, the second most commonly diagnosed form of cancer and the third most fatal. Fortunately, colon cancer can be prevented and treated when caught early. “Screening for colon cancer is important because it can prevent the onset of cancer, or it allows it to be detected at an early stage that is much more treatable. Knowing facts about colon cancer can save your life.” Know your risks Colon cancer can be very curable if caught early. However, in many cases there are no early warning signs. Some risk factors for colon cancer include: •Age – People at average risk for colon cancer should begin screening at age 45. •Lifestyle – Several lifestyle factors such as obesity, smoking, heavy alcohol use, and lack of exercise can increase your chances of developing colon cancer. • Family History – If you have a first-class relative of colon cancer, you are two to three times more likely to develop it yourself. •Specific Health Conditions – If you have certain health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), or Crohn's disease, you are more likely to develop colon cancer. Do not postpone the screening Unlike other forms of cancer, colon cancer can actually be prevented and not only is it diagnosed through a regular screening known as colonoscopy, which begins with everyone at 45 years old, but if you have a family history of the disease, you may be encouraged to start colonoscopy early. During screening, the surgeon can find and remove polyps before they become cancerous. Colonoscopy is also important for early detection of colon cancer, when most treatable. With a Carbon-Schuylkill endoscopic centre, Ahmed Hasan, MD, highlights the importance of not delaying colonoscopy. “Early detection with routine screening can literally save your life,” says Dr. Hasan. “It's much safer to do a colonoscopy than skipping a colonoscopy.” For more information, please contact Carbon Carbon, Carbon-Schylkill Endoscopic Center 610-379-0443 for Colon Rectum and General Surgery, LVPG General and Bariatric Surgery (484-884-1007). Colon cancer can occur in everyone. It is important to get screened. Contributing photo illustration none

