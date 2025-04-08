Surveillance studies in 10 US states show the incidence of invasive group A. Streptococcus (Gas) infections have more than doubled between 2013 and 2022, researchers reported yesterday Jama.

studyanalyzed clinical, demographic, and laboratory data on invasive gas cases collected through an active bacterial core (ABC) surveillance network covering approximately 35 million people in 10 states, led by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Gas is most widely known for causing non-invasive diseases such as streptococcus throat and impulses, but can cause more severe and fatal invasive infections such as sepsis, necrotizing fasciitis and streptococcus toxic shock syndrome.

“What we're talking about here is a completely different beast clinically,” Joshua Osovicky, MBBS, PhD, pediatric infectious disease doctor at Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne and co-author of her companions. editorialsaid on the Jama Podcast. “These cases have actually tested the world's most capable high-tech hospitals and are often the best.”

From 1995 to 2012, invasive gas rates in the United States were fairly stable, ranging from 3.2 to 4.5 cases per 100,000 people, disproportionately affecting people over 65 years of age and nursing homes. The authors of the study state that while the trend continues, the significant increases discovered over the next decade reflect an increase in incidence and incidence between socially and economically marginalized groups.

Increases among drug users and homeless populations

From 2013 to 2022, surveillance in 10 states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Tennessee) identified 21,312 cases of invasive gas with 20,247 hospitalizations and 1,981 deaths. Bacterial cellulitis (44.6%) was the most common syndrome, followed by septic shock (19.2%), unfocused bacteremia (18.0%), and pneumonia (13.4%).

Of the cases, 57.5% were male, 67.1% were white, 14.3% were black, 5.6% were American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.5% were Asian, and less than 1% were Hawaii or other Pacific Islander heads. The highest proportion of cases were adults aged 18-64 (63.7%), followed by those over 65 (30.4%) and those over 0-17 (6%).

The invasive gas incidence rate increased from 3.6 per 100,000 in 2013 to 8.2 per 100,000 in 2022. The incidence rate was highest among those over 65 years old, increasing from 9.1 to 15.2 per 100,000 (incidence rate ratio) [IRR]1.7; 95% confidence interval [CI]1.5-1.9), but the relative increase was the largest among those aged 18-64 years (3.2-8.7 per 100,000; IRR, 2.7; 95% CI, 2.4-2.9). The increase in invasive gas incidence rates decreased by 73% of children under the age of 18 and 33% in adults over the age of 65, despite a significant decrease during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although they only comprised 5.6% of cases, the incidence of American Indian or Alaskan Native adults (33.3 cases per 100,000) was more than four times more than white (7.7 per 100,000) and black (7.2 per 100,000) adults (2.5 per 100,000).

Of the 19,515 case patients with available data on substance abuse, the number of invasive gas cases among those with recorded injectable drug use increased from 59 in 2013 to 515 in 2022. The number of cases among people experiencing homelessness has increased from 52 in 2013 to 493 in 2022, with the estimated rate of invasive gases rising to 806 per 85 people.

The proportion of adult patients in one or more underlying conditions increased from 86.6% in 2013 to 93% in 2022. The most common underlying conditions were obesity (36.2%), smoking (33.4%), diabetes (29.9%), and acute skin degradation (28.7%).

“The increased prevalence of underlying health conditions associated with invasive gases is likely to contribute to increased incidence,” the study author wrote.

Analysis showed increased levels of antibiotic resistance among invasive gas isolates. All streptococcal isolates were susceptible to betalactam antibiotics, but the insensitivity of tetracyclines increased from 16.2% in 2013 to 45.1% in 2022, and the proportion of isolates that are not sensitive to both macrolides and clindamycin increased from 12.7% to 33.1%.

Amazing increase

In the attached editorial, Osowakki and Teresa Ramani, Masters, PhD, and the UK Health and Security Agency note that invasive gases have been reported in other high-income countries, particularly shortly after Covid-19. But they say the scale and character of the US growth is “particularly surprising” and “lights the extent to which invasive gas thrives in an environment of social detriment and alienation.” They also suggest that the increase in incidence could be even greater as the ABC surveillance system does not include eight of the 10 poor US states.

“Overall, this theme of renewal of US invasive gas diseases appears to be a backward slide of the social determinants of invasive gas, although most obvious, but not limited to, in the unfavourable population and marginalized populations of the US,” writes Osowicki and Lamagni.

One of the contribution factors cited in both research and editing has increased significantly over the duration of the study infusions of illegally manufactured fentanyl. It could also contribute to the observed increase in the homeless population.

Whatever is driving the increase in invasive gas incidence, the research authors say it needs urgent attention.

“Efforts to reduce risk factors, including skin failure and infection, which are the basis of groups with the highest incidence of disease, are important to change the trajectory of invasive gas infection in the United States,” they wrote.

On the Jama podcast, Osowicki and Lamagni explained in detail what they need to deal with the issue. Both agree that efforts should be made to address underlying social disparities that appear to play a role in promoting increased incidence, but they say vaccine development should be a priority.

“This is one of the pathogens that cause a pandemic right in front of us, and we're not successful in controlling it, so we're looking for easier targets elsewhere, but this is one of the hard targets I think we really need to deal with,” Osowicki said.

“We absolutely need the vaccine desperately for Group A Streptococcus,” Lamagni said.