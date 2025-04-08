



This is a medical illustration of drug resistance, Mycobacterium tuberculosis It is featured in the Centers for Bacteria and Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) publications. The threat of antibiotic resistance in the US, 2019 (AR threat report). Medical illustrator: Alyssa Eckart. James Archer Tuberculosis (TB) continues to be a global health burden. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 10.8 million people joined around the world in 2023, and the disease exists in all countries and age groups. Furthermore, high incidence rates lead to resistance issues. Multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) remains a threat to the public health crisis and health security.2,3 Only about two out of five people who received drug-resistant tuberculosis in 2023 Interestingly, MDR-TB is most common in five countries: India, Russia, Indonesia, China and the Philippines. “They're also known as the pharmacist, and I have a lot of fun,” said William Schaffner, MD, M.D., professor of medicine in the Department of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. MDR-TB appears to be concentrated primarily in these countries, and while internationally it is a greater public health burden, it can step into the issues of the US. “Travel alone allows us to export to other parts of the world,” Schaffner said. “People got on planes and came here, or went everywhere and as a result, they were able to spread the MDR TB.” Still, he also pointed to the real-world contrast of the MDR-TB issue in developed countries compared to those with limited resources. “In the US, MDR-TB accounts for less than 1% of all reported cases of tuberculosis. This is also true in other developed countries. Of course, the markets of the countries where you can pay the most. The markets of developing countries are international and the markets are not very certain.” What you need to know Tuberculosis, which had 10.8 million cases and 1.25 million deaths in 2023, continues to affect millions around the world, could become a major infectious disease killer. MDR-TB poses a serious global threat due to limited access to treatments. Only 40% of people with drug-resistant tuberculosis were taken care of in 2023. The tuberculosis drug development pipeline is the most promising to date, but progress is slowed down due to funding issues and political turmoil. More clinical trials, lab infrastructure, and global collaboration are essential to bringing effective treatments to the market, particularly for resistant tuberculosis. Current pipeline According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 28 drugs for the treatment of TB are currently in Phase 1, Phase 2 or Phase 3 trials. These drugs contain 18 new chemicals.4 However, potential disruptions can significantly slow development by diverting resources and diverting funds elsewhere, such as the pandemic and, more recently, the Trump administration has suspended research funding. “The current TB drug pipeline is the most robust to date, but selecting the most effective regimen requires further testing and evidence bases. This requires further political commitment, funding, and the development of additional clinical trials and laboratory infrastructure,” writes Tibery et al.5 Treatment compliance Beyond drug development, Schaffner emphasizes the importance of treatment compliance. “At least 16% of these MDR-TB cases are people who have been treated previously, and the treatments are too short, too short, or even taken medication,” Schaffner said. “Sometimes in the US we employ treatments that are directly observed, so when public health workers actually go to the patient's home every day, stand there with a little water and medication, and if the patient is probably taking the medication, if it is not reliable enough to take the medication themselves. reference

