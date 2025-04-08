April 8, 2025
April 8, 2025
A colleague spending the summer in New Mexico spent the course of a prolonged outbreak in New Mexico, where the Helio Infectious Disease News Team received questions. If she was vaccinated against measles in the 1960s, would she need another shot?
The answer is not too cut and dried.
While most people in the United States are thought to be fully protected from measles through vaccination or exposure to the virus, experts say some people who have been vaccinated may need an additional dose.
The CDC recommends that children receive two doses of MMR vaccines. This is between 12 and 15 months, with the second being between 4 and 6 years old. When given properly, CDC data show that one dose is 93% effective, while the complete two-dose series is 97% effective.
A CDC spokesperson told Healio that he was considering people who received two doses of the MMR vaccine, following the recommendation that they were “protected for life.”
However, there are several groups that you should consider receiving another dose.
According to the chairman of the Infectious Diseases Association Mothertan, MD, fidsa, fpids, close, Join the doctors in the Infectious Diseases Department at Anne & Robert H. Lully Children's Hospital in Chicago. Whether a person needs another dose depends on several factors, including vaccines available when they are children. Those who need an MMR dose include:
Another group that may require MMR shots are those who received a single dose of an inactivated measles vaccine or a vaccine containing an unknown type of measles vaccine before 1968.
According to the CDC, the proportion of adults under 5% may have received an inactivated measles vaccine as children between 1963 and 1967.
“The vaccine was ineffective,” the CDC told Helio, but the agency designated that all vaccines given in the 1960s were not inactive.
Some adults may not need to be re-examined if they have documents that they will receive a live measles vaccine during that period. Another dose recommendation is for those who have been vaccinated with one of the measles vaccines that were inactivated prior to 1968, or those who have received an unknown type of measles vaccine.
Measles is one of the world Most contagious diseases. This is why many people can become infected during the outbreak, which could also provide immunity, the CDC noted.
A CDC spokesman explained that people with measles specific IgG antibodies are thought to have “proper laboratory evidence of measles immunity,” but those with ambiguous serological test results should not have adequate presumed evidence of immunity and should be considered “considered as susceptible.”
Currently, the CDC's advisory committee on vaccination practices recommends that people with no putative evidence of immunity to measles, mumps, and rubella be vaccinated with either the MMR or MMRV vaccine, which are also protected from water cells.
Presumed evidence of immunity can be established through written documentation of false vaccines. The CDC said health care providers should not accept verbal reports of vaccination without presumed evidence of immunity as evidence without written documentation.
The exception to this as a marker of presumed evidence of immunity is to be a healthcare professional.
“While births before 1957 are considered acceptable evidence of immunity immunity in routine circumstances, health facilities should consider vaccinations born before 1957, where immunity immunity or laboratory evidence for clinical testing,” a CDC spokesman said.
This recommendation is not harmful to obtaining an extra dose of MMR vaccine regardless of immunity, even for those without a documented document of immunity, as there is no written document of immunity, the CDC states.
“Most people have no side effects from receiving the MMR vaccine. The vaccine is very safe and effective,” Tan said. “The side effects that can usually occur are mild and can include pain, redness or where the vaccine is given, a mild rash, or fever.”
Another group of patients who can benefit from additional doses of the MMR vaccine are survivors of childhood cancer who may lose immunity to measles after chemotherapy, the researchers found.
A recent retrospective study evaluating measles and mumps among 55 pediatric cancer survivors who received standard chemotherapy and two MMR vaccines showed that many people were either low or unimmunized to measles. Specifically, this study showed that over 75% of pediatric cancer survivors who received at least one MMR dose prior to diagnosis had “negative or ambiguous titers for measles or mumps,” while all pediatric cancer survivors who received a two-dose series after treatment received long-term seroprotection against both viruses.
“Children's cancer survivors – may be 50-year-old pediatric cancer survivors, as they may be individuals who have been treated for cancer at an age under the age of 21. [are certainly] There is a risk if you are not immune to measles despite receiving two MMR vaccines,' Susan Ashley Spec Heart, MD, MPH, A cancer survivor at Color Medical told Healio. “It's certainly a concern in states where measles outbreaks are present. Cancer survivors in these states should consider checking the titers of measles to ensure they are protected.”
It's likely that these patients, and perhaps many doctors, are not unaware that this additional vaccine is needed, she said.
According to Speckhart, the research is part of the first step towards understanding vaccines, under what conditions protection can decline over time, and when it may be necessary to repeat or provide a vaccine as a booster.
“Historically, vaccinations have saved more lives than any other public health intervention,” she said. “It's important to continue to study them and to continue to understand how they can be used optimally and delivered to the population.”
In response to an ongoing measles outbreak that occurred in Texas and subsequently Grown to 535 casesIncluding at least two deaths, the CDC issued an alert on March 7th, recommending parents in outbreak areas consider obtaining early doses of the MMR vaccine for their children at least six months in advance.
This will result in three doses in total. This is an early dose of 6 to 11 months, followed by two regularly scheduled doses after 1 year of age.
“This dose won't count towards the two doses of vaccine given after your first birthday,” Tan said.
According to the CDC, early doses should also be considered if the local health department recommends it before international travel and for communication throughout the region.
“The decision to receive vaccination should be taken with caution after weighing the risk of potential impacts of a low immune response when infants are vaccinated under 12 months (vs. 12 months or more) after comparing the risks of potential impacts of low immune response compared to the benefits of early protection when measles is circulating in the community.”
However, the spokesman pointed out that there is no official recommendation to receive a third dose of MMR vaccine during a measles outbreak.
Susan Ashley Speckhart, MD, MPH, and Mothertan, MD, fidsa, fpids, close
