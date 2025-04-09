Measles found in an unvaccinated Oahu child who returned from a trip





The first case of long-standing measles in Hawaii has been confirmed on Oahu in children under the age of five who have not been vaccinated, local health officials announced at a press conference Tuesday. The Hawaii Ministry of Health said the child recently returned from an international trip with his parents and is currently recovering at home. Households with similar symptoms are also being evaluated. The DOH said it was actively investigating, issuing flight notifications, contacting potentially exposed people and warning health care providers. “The last confirmed incident occurred in 2023, and additional travel-related cases are not unexpected,” said Dr. Kenneth Fink, director of DOH. Health Authority I encourage residents As measles cases continue to rise nationally and internationally, we will remain vigilant and allow children to be vaccinated. Gov. Josh Green signed emergency rules on Tuesday. School vaccination requirements. It is available at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US It has been reported As of April 3rd this year, there have been over 600 cases nationwide. For comparison, 285 cases were reported in the US in the entire year 2024. Symptoms usually begin 7-14 days after exposure and can include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A red rash appears later, starting from the face and upper neck and spreading across the arms and legs. According to the DOH, measles spreads when you come into direct contact with an infected person or when an infected person coughs or sneezes. An infected person can spread measles to others from four days to four days before developing the rash. “There's no need to panic, but you need to act,” Green said Tuesday. “The best thing you can do to protect your family, your community and our keiki is to get vaccinated.” Hawaii's MMR – Measles, Mumps, and Rubella – the vaccination rate is 89.8% – below the 95% threshold required for community or herd immunity, according to a press release from the governor. Officials previously said that the MMR vaccination rate for Hawaiian kindergarteners was 90% for the 2023-2024 academic year, down below the national average of 93%. Schools in Maui, Kauai and some Hawaii Island reported vaccination rates below 75%. It's lower than the 82% vaccination rate in Gaines County. Measles outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico. This developing story will be updated.

