As measles spread continues, schools in Ontario are beginning to issue stops to some of the thousands of students who are not fully vaccinated, giving the province a new urgency to digitize their vaccination record system.

About 10,000 students are not up to date on vaccinations, and the first group of 173 students in 11th grade will be suspended on Tuesday, according to Toronto Public Health.

A total of 574 students were sent with suspension orders. This will continue to roll out across Toronto high schools until May.

TPH says students can avoid suspending and returning to school by showing proof of vaccination and completing valid exemptions.

Dr. Vinita Dubee, Associate Health Medical Officer in Toronto, expects “compliance to be over 90%” after all notifications have been sent.

“The goal of Toronto Public Health is for students to catch up with vaccinations and avoid missing schools in schools, and we continue to provide support to improve the scope of vaccinations in the city,” Doubai said in a statement Tuesday.

According to Ottawa Public Health, around 15,000 incomplete vaccination records were handed out to students in mid-January, with a suspension being held from March to May. More than 1,600 students were suspended in Waterloo last week.

Ontario urged to set up an e-registry

Under the school's student law vaccinations, students must be offset by a variety of illnesses, including measles, pertussis, and tetanus.

But most people in the state are still tracking their shots on paper. This is because the Ontario Vaccination Advisory Committee encourages change in the Department of Health.

The committee said in a position statement it is “stimulating” the state to develop e-vaccination registrations.

The statement was released in September, says Dr. Jeffrey Pernica, co-chair of the committee. However, due to measles, it is now attracting a lot of attention.

“The need for measles outbreak really highlights why individuals can know what vaccines they have received,” Pernica said, adding that there will be far fewer suspensions if an electronic vaccination registry existed.

Here, photomicrographs of the launching electron propagation of measles virus particles are shown. (UK Health Agency)

Ottawa-based Dr. Kumanan Wilson has advocated the change since 2011 when he launched an app to track vaccinations. He may be a push that states need to pivot into digital systems.

The outbreak has infected 661 Ontario people, primarily unvaccinated children.

It is one of the most contagious diseases in the world, so about 95% of vaccination coverage is required.

“A small gap in vaccination knowledge can occur,” Wilson said.

The child receives a shot of measles in this photo. The Ontario outbreak mainly infects 661 unvaccinated children. (Canadian media)

At this time, the state's collection of vaccination data is mostly limited to school-age children. Wilson said data on infants between the ages of 6 and 6 were not comprehensive and were particularly important for measles, meaning that it led to hospitalization of 42 children.

Wilson says that lack of proper recordkeeping could also lead to student suspensions.

“It may not even be a vaccination-proof attitude. That may mean people don't know.”

The Ontario measles outbreak has attracted international attention with New York health officials who focused on the province's spread last week.

The April 2nd recommendation stated, “Measles is just a car!”

Toronto Public Health in the “catch-up phase” after the pandemic

Dubby Toronto Public Health assessed vaccination records for all students each year, but said the pandemic disrupts the practice. Last fall, TPH We evaluated the records of students born in 2008. He is currently in the 11th grade and counts around 24,000 students in Toronto on all four boards.

The letter was sent home to around 18,000 of those students and their families in January as vaccinations were not up to date. By February, the number had reached approximately 10,000. TPH They then began issuing orders for 10,000 people.

Dubby The suspension, which began Tuesday, said it would roll out across Toronto high schools until May. On Tuesday, 21 secondary schools in Toronto began their suspension. Of the 1,355 students from these schools born in 2008, 957 received their first letter, rather than initially updated. A month later, more than half of the students were up to date.

A total of 574 students have been sent suspended orders. 173 students will be suspended on Tuesday.

Dubby Students born in 2008 were in seventh grade during the pandemic, which has led to the lowest vaccination rates. TPH I didn't do that I have it School-based vaccinations for them. She said TPH It is currently in the “catch-up phase.”

She said the law does not force students to be vaccinated, but if they do not get vaccinated they will need to get a waiver.

“There are no forced vaccinations here.” Dubby I said.

“We really want to send a message. If you receive a letter from Toronto Public Health and you're not acting on it, please report your vaccination. No one will report it to us. Doctors won't report it to us. Please get your vaccine before you report it.”