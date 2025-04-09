Health
Magnesium Foods Needed by Your Body | News and Stories
Magnesium is an essential mineral for our bodies, but many people don't get enough.
That's because magnesium contains foods that are often limited in people's diets, says Dartmouth Health Manager, Clinical Nutrition Services. Kelli Boi, MS, RDN-AP, LD, CNSCAdvanced Practical Registered Dietitian.
So, how much magnesium is enough and which food is best?
Do some research
“You don't get much magnesium in your food,” Boy says.
That's a contrast Magnesium supplementIt can lead to toxic symptoms such as stomach stress.
However, food manufacturers may have to educate themselves, as they do not need to include magnesium in their nutrition fact labels.
Among the foods with the highest magnesium content are roasted pumpkin and squash seed kernels, almonds, trail mix and chocolate chips.
Foods that contain fiber usually also have magnesium.
“If you can expect small baby plants to plant and grow, such as beans, nuts, seeds and legumes, they are a good source of magnesium,” says Boy. “Peanut butter also gets a lot of magnesium.”
On the other hand, lush vegetables contain vegetables with small leaves, like spinach.
Also, remember that some foods that have a high concentration of magnesium are not the healthiest, especially in large quantities, for you.
“Dark chocolate has magnesium,” says Boy. “But in order to meet your needs with magnesium, you have to eat more dark chocolate than you should eat in a day.”
Summary list ordered by nutrient content in household measurements
sauce: USDA National Nutrient Database Forstandard Reference Legacy (2018)
Nutrients: Magnesium, MG (MG)
|explanation
|measurement
|Magnesium, mg (mg) per major
|Seeds, pumpkin, squash seed kernel, roast,
|1.0 cups
|649
|No nuts, almonds, dried roasts, salt added
|1.0 cup whole kernel
|385
|Beans, pink, mature seeds, raw
|1.0 cups
|382
|Beans, black, mature seeds, raw
|1.0 cups
|332
|Nuts, butternut, dried
|1.0 cups
|284
|Peanuts, all types, dry roast, no salt
|1.0 cups
|260
|Whey, sweet, dry
|1.0 cups
|255
|Beans, Ajuki, Mature Seeds, Raw
|1.0 cups
|250
|Snacks, trail mix, regular, chocolate chips, saltless nuts, seeds
|1.0 cups
|235
|Peanuts, Valencia, oil roast, no salt
|1.0 cups
|230
If you don't get enough, it can affect your health
Consuming these foods regularly may not consume as much magnesium as you need.
The latest data from 10 years ago suggests that 48% of people I spend less than the recommended daily allowance. a More recent research It shows that the majority of people are at risk of mineral shortages.
“The National Institutes of Health (NIH) says magnesium is involved. Over 300 reactions in our bodies,” says Boy.
These reactions are involved in protein synthesis, muscle and nerve function, bone structure, and blood glucose control. and blood pressure control.
All of these are essential to your health.
For example, blood regulation can help Dash (dietary approach to stop hypertension) diet Boi says, as it contains partially magnesium.
So, how much?
Although the recommended intake of magnesium varies depending on age and gender, adults are generally intended to reach between 300 mg and 400 mg per day. For concentrates, 300mg is about a sixth of a teaspoon.
It may sound like a lot, but for daily doses as an adult, it means eating about about 3 ounces of roasted pumpkin seeds, or a large amount of bags of many retailers seed.
To get what you need through your diet, consider changing your food source, says Boi.
“Think of getting more food from nuts, seeds and beans in general. There are others, but that's a good place to get started.”
Provided by USDA This list Foods with magnesium from the USDA.
