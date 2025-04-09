



A new study from Weill Cornell Medicine found that the surprising perpetrators underlying cardiovascular disease that underlie obesity and diabetes found their inhibitions rather than the presence of specific fats. This study was published on February 25th. Natural Communicationchallenging the traditional belief that a type of fat called ceramide accumulates in blood vessels, causing inflammation and health risks. Instead, their findings reveal that ceramides reduce endothelial cells that line the blood vessels can cause damage and lead to chronic disease. Ironically, this finding could ultimately lead to treatments that maintain high levels of these protective lipids in obese patients. Ceramide shows thin lining within the blood vessels in the entire body and endothelium. These waxy lipids regulate blood vessel tone and dilate or contract blood vessels to regulate blood pressure. It also helps prevent clots and keeps blood flowing easily through the body's wide artery and vein highways. A general assumption in this field was that high levels of ceramide in the endothelium of the vascular contributed to cardiovascular disease, but this conclusion was extrapolated from in vitro data within the cell. We are the first in vivo study to measure lipid levels in endothelial cells in animal models. In obese mice fed a high-fat diet, ceramide is not elevated compared to lean mice. ”

Dr. Anarita Di Lorenzo, Professor of Pathology and Clinical Medicine, Weil Cornell Medicine Also working on this research are Dr. Onolina L. Manzo and Dr. Luisa Rubinelli, associates of the Postdoctoral Society, located in Dr. DiLorenzo's lab. Ceramide for rescue Dr. Di Lorenzo and her team discovered the importance of ceramides in blood vessels two years ago. With Dr. Giuseppe Faraco, an assistant professor of neuroscience at Weill Cornell Medicine, they discovered that lower levels of ceramide in otherwise healthy mice lead to severe blood vessels inflammation In the brain, blood clot formation and death. Last year, the team reported increased ceramide production as a protective response in a mouse model of coronary artery disease. Ultimately, when ceramide is degraded by the body, a compound called sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) is produced, which accumulates and protects the mouse from cardiovascular disease. However, if this process does not work, the mouse will remain vulnerable. The researchers also found that two proteins, NOGO-B and ORMDL, reduce the production of ceramide and S1P in obesity. This reduction causes increased blood pressure, vascular disorders, and higher glucose levels – all that contribute to cardiovascular metabolic conditions that affect the heart (cardiovascular system) and energy processing (metabolism), including diabetes, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, and stroke. Maintain balance To understand how these different molecules interact, researchers tested what happens in animal models. Obese mice fed a high-fat diet had lower levels of ceramide and S1P, but higher levels of NOGO-B. These mice showed signs of inflammation, diabetes and hypertension. But what happens if NOGO-B inhibitors are not present? The researchers investigated Nogo-B by knocking out only in the vascular endothelium of a mouse model. “These mice have the same weight and diabetes as controls, but their vascular health is much better,” Dr. Di Lorenzo said. “We preserved vascular health by knocking out this inhibitor. This also showed that regulation of ceramide metabolism causes vascular dysfunction and inflammation in obesity.” This paper suggests that targeting this metabolic pathway may have multiple beneficial effects in the treatment of obesity-related cardiometabolic diseases. “NOGO suppresses ceramide biosynthesis. Therefore, if we can identify drugs that can block NOGO-B, we can restore ceramide levels to a healthy balance, which not only helps us to keep our blood vessels function properly,” she said. sauce: Journal Reference: Rubinelli, L. et al. (2025). Inhibition of endothelial ceramide DE novo biosynthesis by NOGO-B contributes to cardiac metabolic diseases. Natural Communication. doi.org/10.1038/S41467-025-56869-9.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250408/Lack-of-ceramides-in-blood-vessels-could-lead-to-obesity-related-heart-diseases.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

