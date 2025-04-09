Honolulu (Hawaiinewsnow) – Gov. Josh Green has identified travel-related cases of measles in children under the age of five who have not been vaccinated on Oahu.

Green said the child has recently traveled internationally and is recovering at home. Family members with similar symptoms are being evaluated.

“There's no reason to panic, but you need to act,” Green said. “Measles is not just a rash and fever. It is one of the most contagious viruses known.”

The Department of Health is actively investigating, issuing flight notifications, contacting people who may have been exposed, and alerting healthcare providers throughout the state.

Hawaii's Department of Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink says that if he was in the following locations and periods, the public may have been exposed:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL): March 30th, from 10:50am to 2pm in the C-Gate, Customs and Baggage Billing Area. April 4th, 1-7pm departure from Terminal 2, TSA Checkpoint, and the gate area for Delta Flight 309 to Atlanta, Georgia.

Manoa Valley District Park Art Class: April 1st 9am to 10am

Queen's Island Emergency Care on Kapaful Avenue: April 4th, 8am to noon.

Those who are unsure of their vaccination status should contact their healthcare provider.

Health officials say the best way to prevent an outbreak is to have a community vaccination rate of at least 95% for the immunity of the community (or herd). The statewide Hawaiian MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccination rate is 89.8%.

State epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble says there are at least 12 people ready to help trace contacts if necessary.

“As for the measurements, this is actually an age illness. Unfortunately, we are very familiar with measles. We have been doing these researches over the years. Our last report was in 2023 and thankfully there was a limited spread that didn't happen because of that case.”

Find a vaccine provider.

“Hospitals and clinics across Hawaii are on alert,” said Dr. Nadine Ten Sar, clinical chair of pediatrics at Queen's Health System. “We are ready to identify and isolate cases, but our best defense is prevention. It means vaccination to protect not only your children, but also newborns, immunodeficiency, and other people who are unable to get vaccinated.

“We've already seen what happens when vaccination rates drop. More cases, more outbreaks, more lives at risk. The best thing we can do to protect your family, your community, and our keiki is to get vaccinated. It's easy, safe, and life-saving,” Green said.

All children must receive two MMR vaccines. The first dose is 12-15 months, with a second dose given at age 4-6.

If you are planning a trip, consult your healthcare provider to determine whether an additional MMR or a previous dose is recommended.

All adults born after 1957 must record at least one MMR vaccination document, unless they have a blood test indicating that they have an immunity or illness from measles. Certain adults at high risk of exposure to measles (e.g., high school students, international travelers, healthcare workers, etc.) will need a second MMR vaccine at least four weeks after the first dose.

Green signed on Tuesday Emergency rules to allow children with religious exemptions to receive the MMR vaccine While retaining the exemption in other vaccines and staying at school.

Some schools have dangerously low coverage, especially on neighboring islands, health officials said.

Parents are asked to report updates to schools to their child's vaccination records to ensure that school vaccination data is accurate and up to date. If a measles outbreak occurs in Hawaii, students without a record of the MMR vaccine may be banned from attending school.

To access the vaccine, parents and school staff will need to contact the child's preferred healthcare provider or local community clinic.

Schools and offices interested in hosting vaccination clinics can also call the DOH vaccination branch at (808) 586-8300.

Measles, which was declared excluded in the United States in 2000, has been revived. In 2025, more than 600 cases have already been reported in 22 states. Globally, cases are rising sharply as the World Health Organization estimates 10.3 million lawsuits in 2023.

“The last confirmed incident occurred in 2023 and additional travel-related cases are not unexpected. Our goal is to prevent cases from occurring,” said Fink, health director.

