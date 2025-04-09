Research links food additive mixtures to increased risk of type 2 diabetes

Food additive mixing is a daily feature of our diet, especially through ultra-processed foods. Until recently, safety assessments of these additives have been carried out by substances due to lack of data on their effectiveness. In a new study, researchers from INSERM, INRAE, Sorbonne Parisite University, University of Parisite and CNAM, as part of the Nutritional Epidemiology Research Team (CRESS-EREN), looked into possible links between exposure to a mixture of commonly consumed food additives and the onset of type 2 diabetes. They analyzed health data from over 1 million adults participating in the French Nutrients Saint-Te Cohort. Two of the five mixtures tested include a high incidence of type 2 diabetes, particularly one mixture containing different emulsifiers (such as stock, milky desserts, fats, sauces, etc.) such as carrageenan, modified starch, and other additives, as well as other materials such as containment, oxidizing agents, oxidizing agents, etc.). Their findings are published in PLOS Medicine.

Food additives widely used in the agriculture food industry are found mainly in ultra-processed products sold in supermarkets. The scientific literature currently provides information on the potential harmful effects of consuming some of these substances associated with the development of metabolic disorders. inflammation and intestines Microbiome imbalance. A recent study in the Nutrinet-Santé cohort also revealed an association between consumption of some of these additives and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease.

These studies provide insight into the individual effects of each of these substances, but the possible effects of their consumption have not been studied yet. And this is despite the ultra-processed foods that often contain mixtures of food additives each with its specific properties (preservatives, flavor enhancers, colours, texture agents, etc.).

Health data from 108 643 adults in the Nutrinet-Santé cohort over the mean follow-up period was analyzed to measure the outcomes of exposure to these mixtures, a research team led by Insert's research director and research coordinator Mathilde Touvier.

Participants completed online nutrition records for all foods and drinks consumed and online diet records for at least 2 days (up to 15 days) for brands.

To obtain reliable estimates of additive exposure and focus on patients with potentially significant health effects, only additives consumed by at least 5% of the cohort were included in the mixing modelling. The presence or absence of each additive in each food was determined by cross-reference of several databases taking into account the consumption date (to incorporate reformulation over time).

Five major mixtures of additives have been identified and represent groups of substances that are frequently ingested together (as a result of co-intake of foods that are co-existed in industrially processed products or often consumed together).

Results show that two of these mixtures are associated with a high incidence of type 2 diabetes regardless of dietary nutritional quality (such as sugar, calories, fiber, saturated fat) and sociodemographic and lifestyle factors. No association was found for the other three mixtures.

The initial mixture consisted mainly of several emulsifiers (modified starch, pectin, guar gum, carrageenan, polyphosphate, xanthan gum), preservatives (sorbate potassium) and colorant (curcumin). These additives are usually found in a variety of ultra-highly processed foods, including stocks, milky desserts, fats, and sauces.

Other mixtures involved were primarily composed of additives found in artificially sweetened drinks and sodas. Oxidants and acidity modulators (citric acid, sodium citrate, phosphoric acid, phosphate, moriac acid), colorants (sulfite ammonia caramel, anthocyanin, paprika extract), sweeteners (Acesulfame-K, AspartAme, Sucralose), Emulsifiers (Gum arabic, Pectin, Guartin, aa carma, a carna, pectin, carna, pectin, wax).

This study detects interactions between the additives in these mixtures, suggesting that some people can interact with either increasing their effects (synergistic effects) or attenuating them (antagonism) (antagonism).

This study is the first to estimate exposure to food additive mixtures in a large cohort of the general population and analyze the link with the incidence of type 2 diabetes. Findings suggest that several iconic additives present in many products are often consumed together, and certain mixtures are associated with a higher risk of this disease. Therefore, these substances may represent modifiable risk factors, paving the way for strategies to prevent type 2 diabetes.“We describe Marie Payen de La Garanderie, a doctoral student at Insertm and the first author of this study.

“More research is needed to unravel the underlying mechanisms and to deepen our understanding of the potential synergistic and antagonistic effects between these substances. This observational study alone is not sufficient to establish causal relationships. However, our findings are consistent with recent in vitro work suggesting a possible cocktail effect.. They show that the assessment of additives should consider their interactions and support public health recommendations that advise limiting non-essential food additives.” Dr. Touvier explains.

Nutrinet-Santé is a public health research coordinated by the Nutritional Epidemiology Research Team (Cress-Eren, Insert/Inrae/Cnamne Paris Nord University/Paris Cité University). The study, released in 2009, has already produced over 300 international scientific publications. In France, there is still an ambitiousness to recruit new participants to continue with public research into the relationship between nutrition and health.

Through the safe online platform Etude-Nutrinet-Sante.fr, participants contribute to promoting knowledge about healthier and more sustainable diets by spending several minutes a month to complete diet, physical activity and health surveys.