Can the concept of winter shape your metabolism for a lifetime? Japanese studies reveal that preconception cold exposure could “program” your body to burn more calories decades later.

study: Prefertilization origin preservation of human brown fat-mediated energy expenditure. Image credit: Victor Josan / Shutterstock

A recent study published in the journal Natural metabolismJapanese researchers investigated whether exposure to cold temperatures before conception increases brown fat activity and lifelong energy expenditure in humans.

background

Why do some people seem to remain slim despite eating more? A surprising factor may be the weather before they get pregnant. Brown fat tissue (BAT), or brown fat, helps the body burn calories, especially by generating heat in cold conditions. It is more aggressive in babies and decreases with age, but not for everyone. In mice, cold environments before pregnancy can “pre-program” the fat burning properties of offspring. Does the same apply to humans? In a world facing increasing obesity and climate change, we understand how early environmental cues shape metabolism can provide new tools for prevention. Further research is needed to explore this link.

About the research

In this study, 748 healthy adults (from over 900 screened initial pools) were analyzed in five Japanese cohorts. The researchers estimated participants' fertilization seasons based on their date of birth and standard gestational age, and categorized them as “cold” (October 17 to April 15 to April 16 to October 16) based on seasonal temperature patterns in Japan. They used fluorodeoxyoxyglucose-positive tomography/computed tomography (FDG-PET/CT) to visualize brown fat activity, near-infrared time-resolved spectroscopy (NIR-TRS) to assess brown fat density, and 2 days of labeled water (DLW) to track real energy expenditure (TEE).

Participants also underwent cold-induced fever generation (CIT) and diet-induced fever generation (DIT) ratings using indirect calorimetry. These tests showed how much extra energy they burned when exposed to mild cold and after eating. Energy data were adjusted for fat-free mass and physical activity levels. Meteorological data including outdoor temperatures and daytime variations were consistent with each participant's birth area and conception timeline. We used structural equation models to understand how fertilization season, bat activity, and body mass index (BMI) are linked. Researchers controlled for age, gender, body size, and other lifestyle factors. All participants were medication-free and no known metabolic disorders.

Research Results

Those conceived in the cold months consistently had more active brown fats than adults. Using FDG-PET/CT in Cohort 1, the researchers found that 78% of individuals in the Cold-Fertilization Group showed detectable brown fat activity in 66% of the warm group. This had nothing to do with the birth season. Only time of conception was important.

Cohort 2 used NIR-TRS to confirm the trend. Participants devised during cold months had significantly higher brown fat density, especially in the neck and shoulder areas where brown fat is most common. This pattern was seen in both Japanese men and women, and reinforced its generalization.

In cohort 3, researchers tested the extent to which participants burn calories in response to cold air (CIT). People conceived during the cold season burned significantly more energy after mild cold exposure. The most powerful effect was observed in winter at 1.5 times the warmer season. At room temperature, energy use is the same in both groups, indicating that its effects are linked to cold-induced thermogenesis rather than baseline metabolism.

Cohort 4 investigated energy use after meals (DIT). Again, people in the cooling group burned more calories than they had after meals. In cohort 5, the DLW method showed that these individuals had higher tees in their daily lives, even after adjusting for physical activity and body composition.

But what does this mean for long-term health? Cohort 2, including adults of all ages, showed that cold-conceived individuals had a low body weight index, low visceral fat, and small waistlines. These benefits were associated with increased brown fatty activity, as confirmed by structural equation modelling. Interestingly, differences in BMI were minimal in younger participants (cohort 1: males aged 18-25).

What causes this effect? Deep in the weather data, we found that the temperatures outdoors were low, day and night were wider for the months before conception, and the strongest predictors of brown fat activity in adults. These patterns are not seen during pregnancy, suggesting that this important window of programming is potentially occurring even before fertilization, even before fertilization, hypothetical epigenetic changes in sperm driven by unobserved but not yet confirmed in mice.

In other words, if your parents get pregnant with you during a cold snap, your body may be excellent at burning calories and resisting weight gain. This finding may have broad impacts in understanding population-level trends in obesity and energy metabolism, but requires validation of diverse global populations.

Conclusion

This study suggests that when devised during colder periods, it promotes brown fat activity and long-term energy expenditure, reducing the risk of adult obesity. By identifying periods of preconceived notions as key windows, it highlights the origin of health and illness advance institutions (PFOHAD). These insights will help you understand how climate and environment shape health across generations. As global temperatures rise and obesity rates rise, this study encourages urgent questions about how early environmental exposure affects our metabolic fate, highlighting the need for research outside of Japan. Understanding this link may pave the way for new preventive strategies for metabolic diseases.