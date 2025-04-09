Is more protein better for you? Social media fact-checking claims





We are in the protein trend and it's hard to ignore. Entering the grocery store there is a line of protein-enhanced energy bar, breakfast cereals, baked goods, snacks and sports drinks. And on social media, influencers (many people with medical or scientific degrees in Bios) claim that most people are in a severe shortage. “Women, you're not eating enough protein,” wrote Dr. Ellie Jarouge, a doctor in Houston. His approximately 80,000 followers On Instagram in February. Another Houston-based doctor, Dr. Gabriel Lyon said. In recent videos On Tiktok, the federal government's recommendations for proteins are “completely wrong.” One of the most well-known protein advocates is Dr. Peter Attia, a doctor, podcaster and author. Various protein-related food companies. In his bestselling book, “Outlive,” he says the federal recommendations on protein are “joking.” It suggests that the healthiest and most active people should consume nearly three times more. 2024 Survey Of the 3,000 adults in the US, 71% said they were about to increase from 59% in 2022.

So, are the federal recommendations wrong? Will most of us benefit from eating more protein? Or is obsession just another health fad? The New York Times reviewed dozens of studies and interviewed 12 nutrition scientists. Many of them have been studying proteins for decades. They all agreed that more research on this topic is needed, but the science we have makes some of the confusion clear. This is a fact-check of the six big protein claims we saw. Claim: The federal government's recommendations are incorrect. Scientists have debated whether it should be a little higher, but the current level seems adequate for most people. US nutrition experts recommend that most healthy adults eat at least 0.8 grams of protein per body weight (or 0.36 grams per pound) daily. For 150 pounds of adults, this translates to 54 grams per day, or 8.5 ounces of chicken breast. Some studiesthe quotes by Dr. Attia and Dr. Lyon suggest that this amount should be higher. 25-50%or 1-1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight. but Scientists disagree These studies are superior to those used to make federal recommendations.

The best (limited) evidence suggests it The current level is appropriate For the basic needs of most people, said Wayne W. Campbell, professor of nutrition science at Purdue University. The federal recommendations were aimed at preventing protein deficiency and maintaining lean tissue like muscles in most people, Dr. Campbell added. That level isn't necessarily the best for everyone. Many people, including strength training and people who lose weight, may benefit from more consumption, he said. (Dr. Campbell, like many of the experts we spoke, receives research funding from the Food Industry Group, which is common among protein scientists as these types of research have little federal funding.) Dr. Attia declined multiple requests for comment. In an interview, Dr. Lyon criticized the recommendation. This is because she said it was based solely on data from a 25-year-old man. That's not true. It was based Data on men and women aged 18 to 99. Claim: Most Americans don't eat enough protein. Research suggests This is false. According to Latest datathe average US man outperforms federal protein recommendations by more than 55% and over 35% over the average female.

If most people were not consuming enough protein, there are widespread signs of malnutrition, and it is not, said Nancy Rodriguez, professor of nutrition science at the University of Connecticut. Those who follow a balanced diet, Dietary Guidelines for Americansperhaps “I get plenty of protein,” added Dr. Campbell. That said, not everyone follows a balanced diet, and some people may be at risk of a shortage, with fewer than recommended. For example, teenage girls, women and seniors are at risk of not reaching federal recommendations, particularly those. Teen girl and woman Dr. Rodriguez said women tend to be more likely to limit their diet. To consume less meat From men. Elderly people usually eat less overall And it may be hard Buy, cook, or chew protein-rich foodsshe added. Protein deficiency is not a widespread problem, experts said. But people in these groups may need to adjust more to how much they are getting.

Claim: You need more protein to build muscle. Research backs up this. Stacy Sims, an exercise physiologist and nutrition scientist who advises Active Women Online, recommends consumption to triple the federal government's recommendations. Dr. Attia, Dr. Lyon and other protein advocates have proposed similar targets along with the movement. In the case of strength training, experts said they would probably want to consume more protein than the federal government's recommendations. But tripling that is “a lot more than most people need,” says Luc van Loon, professor of exercise and nutrition physiology at Maastricht University in the Netherlands. In one well-designed test Of the 50 middle-aged participants who followed a rigorous strength training program over the course of 10 weeks, half consumed about 1.5 times the federal government's recommendations, and the other half consumed about twice as much. After the training period, both groups were stronger and gaining lean mass, but there was no difference in the outcome between them. Consuming around for those who want to build muscle 1.5-2 times David Church, a professor of geriatric medicine at the University of Arkansas University of Medicine, said there are plenty of federal recommendations. He added that beyond that amount, the effect of protein on muscles has achieved “a kind of plateau.”

According to the Church Dr., some small studies suggest that they are specific athletes, or strict athletes. Strength and Endurance Training, or People recovering from injuries or Limit calories – You could benefit from consuming three times the federal recommendations. However, more research is needed, and these scenarios do not apply to most people, he added. In the email, Dr. Sims emphasized that her recommendations are primarily for serious female athletes who train for specific sports and competitions. Claim: Elderly people need more protein. Some studies support this, but more research is needed. There is some evidence Consuming more protein as you age can reduce the risk of age-related muscle loss, but these findings are mixed. Three years of research For example, out of 25,000 women aged 65 to 79, women who consumed about 50% more protein than the federal government's recommendations were more frail than those who consumed less.

However, other studies in elderly people including Randomized controlled trialshas not consistently shown the advantage of consuming more protein. At the trial Published in 2018, researchers provided 92 older men with a diet that was consistent with federal government recommendations or containing 63% protein. Six months later, the researchers found no differences in lean mass, muscle strength, walking speed, fatigue, or happiness between groups. Despite the complicated evidence, European nutrition experts Encourage anyone over the age of 65 to consume at least 25% of protein than US guidelines recommend. And if they are healing from injuries or recovering from surgery or hospitalization, older adults may benefit from even more diets. Claim: A high protein diet helps you lose weight. Research suggests that this is partly true. Many posts on social media – many of them are prepared Towards a woman – Promote a high protein diet for weight loss. Some short-term exams for women and men show Eating 1.5-2 times the federal government's recommendations helped people lose more weight than lowering their protein diet. Research suggests That protein lowers hanger hormone levels and can become more boring than carbohydrates and fats.

but Long-term research It's not always like that Bettina Mittenderfer, professor of nutrition and exercise physiology at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, found that people lose more weight on a high protein diet compared to other weight loss diets. still, Research suggests If you are actively trying to lose weight, increasing protein may help you increase fat mass and retain more lean masses, including muscles. In a review Published in 2024, scientists concluded that consuming at least 25% more protein than recommended amounts could help maintain muscle during weight loss. According to Dr. Van Loon, it's important for people who burn calories, whether they're on a diet or taking medications like Wegovy or Ozempic, to get the right protein. Strength training at least twice a week is also key to keeping your muscles safe while losing weight, he added. Claim: The more protein, the better. Experts are concerned about this approach. Spending time online may prompt you to eat a huge amount of protein and posts saying it's not harmful to do so.

But if you concentrate too much on protein, experts said there are some drawbacks. For example, there may be little room for other healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. It can also encourage people to eat more animal products linked to higher risk Cardiovascular disease and Fast deathsaid Dr. Frank B. Hu, professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health. Alternatively, you might rely on a source of processed protein. Powder or barInstead of whole food sources of proteins, Beans, tofu, nuts, whole grains, fish Or chicken, he said, it's a healthier option. Too much protein can also strain the kidneys of patients with chronic kidney disease, Dr. Campbell said. It is estimated that more than one in seven adults in the US Causing chronic kidney diseaseand nine out of ten don't know they have it. “It's a pause for me about a better approach,” Dr. Campbell said. Dr. Mittenderfer is looking at the ultrasound of past nutrition trends in today's protein epidemic. “There are these waves in public opinion,” she said. Fats and carbohydrates were once villains, but scientists have discovered that the nutrients themselves aren't bad. The problem was about eating too much certain food they were there. Like other nutrients, she added, you should not be too little or too little. There is a “Goldilocks zone” that meets your body's needs without causing any problems, she said. The same applies to proteins.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/04/09/well/eat/protein-fact-check.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos