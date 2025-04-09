New blood tests can help diagnose and can track Alzheimer's disease

New blood tests that detect important biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease (AD) can help doctors to more accurately determine their presence and track disease progression.

The test measures the level of the microtubule-binding region of tau, a biomarker of tau in the brain, which may be a more accurate measure of tau pathology than other established biomarkers in tau.

The investigators used this test to successfully distinguish patients at various stages of AD progression and to determine whether cognitive decline could be due to AD or to other causes.

“This blood test clearly identifies the tangle of Alzheimer's disease, our best biomarker measure of Alzheimer's disease symptoms and dementia,” says Randall J. Bateman, MD, professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, a researcher at St. Louis. press release.

“In current clinical practice there are no easy or accessible measurements of Alzheimer's or dementia. Therefore, such intertwined blood tests can provide much better signs when symptoms are due to Alzheimer's disease and may help doctors decide the best treatment for their patients,” he added.

The research was It's published online March 31st Natural Medicine.

New Test Measurement Taw

AD can be clinically confirmed through the identification of tau pathology using tau PET, but the researchers said clinical practice requires more accessible testing. Liquid biomarkers are attractive alternatives due to their accessibility and affordability, investigators noted.

As Previously reported by Medscape Medical NewsBateman and his colleagues have developed two other blood tests for AD that identify amyloid plaques in the brain. However, there are currently no blood tests to measure tau in the brain.

Construction of findings published in the 2023 clinical trial on the Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, and reported by Medscape Medical Newsresearchers measured plasma MTBR-TAU243 levels in individuals Swedish Biofinder-2 Cohort (n = 108) and the Charles F. and Joan Knight Alzheimer's Disease Research Center cohort (n = 55). They validated the results using a larger cohort of Swedish biofinder-2 (n = 739).

In all three groups consisting of patients at all stages of AD, there was an increase in plasma MTBR-TAU243 levels as dementia levels increased. Plasma MTBR-TAU243 itself had a strong linear correlation with tau PET in the intermediate brain region (p <.001) and late tau accumulation (p <.001) Comparison with two other known biomarkers, P-TAU217 and P-TAU205.

“We believe that using blood-based P-TAU217 will determine whether an individual has Alzheimer's disease, but we believe that MTBR-TAU243 will be an invaluable complement to both the clinical setting and research trials.”

“If both of these biomarkers are positive, the likelihood that Alzheimer's disease is the underlying cause of a person's cognitive symptoms is significantly increased compared to cases where P-TAU217 is abnormal. This distinction is important to select the most appropriate treatment for each patient,” added Handsson.

Accurate disease staging may help clinicians choose the most appropriate treatment for their patients, researchers noted.

“In the early stages of less tau entanglement, anti-amyloid therapy may be more effective than later stages,” said Kanta Horie, co-author and researcher of Washu Medicine, in a press release. “However, after the onset of dementia, which is highly tangled with high tau, anti-tau therapy or one of many other approaches may be more effective.”

“In addition to clinically available blood tests for staging, treatments working at different stages of the disease allow physicians to optimize treatment plans for each patient's specific needs,” he added.

The technology is approved C2N diagnosisit was co-founded by David Holtzman, MD, research co-author at the University of Washington School of Medicine. The company plans to make testing available by the end of the year, Holly said.

Research, clinical implications

comment Medscape Medical NewsGregory S. Day, MD, associate professor of neurology at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, said he was not involved in the study. The results stated that this is another step towards non-invasive biomarkers of AD that are accessible and assess neuropathological changes.

“MTBR-TAU243 provides a special promise to detect and potentially track tau neuropathology in our study participants, which has clear implications for staging diseases for clinical trials,” he said.

“In clinics, MTBR-TAU243 may also improve confidence in the diagnosis or dominance of Alzheimer's disease in symptomatic patients, particularly in older patients whose only biomarkers of amyloid lack specificity,” he added.

In clinical trials, MTBR-TAU243 may serve as a potential surrogate marker of drug efficacy. Although this can be done through today's taupet, “the associated costs, infrastructure requirements, and exposure to radiation present clear limitations on the broad integration of this technology in large, multicenter studies that have enrolled thousands of patients,” Day said.

Clinics can use biomarkers to assess clinical response to U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved treatments and to identify patients who increase the need for future support or supervision.

“This information is of high value to patients, families and other caregivers who place high value on progress or progression rates and information that may inform future plans,” Day added.

Also, Jason Klellman, assistant professor of neuropsychology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, said that diagnosing AD using clinical symptoms, symptoms, and progression of the previous era of biomarkers and functional neuropathy studies is a promising blood biomarker, but has been diagnosed historically and historically.

“There are many ethical and clinical challenges and questions for early detection of diseases without available treatments,” says Krelman, who was not part of the study.

Further research should be conducted to determine how it works in individuals with more diverse neurological or psychiatric conditions, he said. Furthermore, blood tests required large amounts of plasma for diagnostic tests, which were excellent at identifying AD at previous and previous stages.

“This may not be an ideal test that will be detected very early in its current form,” Krelman said.

The need for standardization

In some promising blood tests for AD, the key question is “whether you need one of them, everyone, or the most consistent population.” William Hu, Chief of MD, PhD, Cognitive Neurology, and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical College, New Brunswick, New Jersey Medscape Medical News.

“Alzheimer's blood tests have been greatly encouraged by doctors and the public, but the deployment has not been smooth due to inconsistent testing and standards.”

“The fewer steps required to measure blood protein levels make standardization easier and the process of measuring MTBR-TAU243 is more complicated than other tests,” he added.

Some of the pitfalls include the blood-brain barrier that affects the number of brain proteins in the blood, as well as patient factors such as the kidneys and heart disease.

“[T]His technical challenges in standardizing blood collection/testing means it is extremely difficult to translate the common patterns seen in large groups where many technical noise can be tolerated into the real world where decisions must be made to one person,” Hu said.

Day also notes that potential applications have limitations.

“Essentially, biofluid biomarkers reflect steady-state levels of proteins at some point and can be influenced by procedural factors such as liquid acquisition, handling, storage methods, and methodological constraints,” he said.

Another consideration is that biofried biomarkers do not indicate where brain proteins accumulate. “For these reasons, I consider this development to complement tau proton emission tomography and other neuroimaging-based biomarkers,” he said.

“These factors need to be further explored to consider ways to apply and generalize these findings across research cohorts,” Day said.

Some authors reported personal and institutional relationships in the form of grants, corporate sponsorships, speaker's bugle and advisory board positions, equity ownerships, research grants, paid employment, and consultations for a variety of pharmaceutical companies, health technology companies, and other organizations, which include AbbVie, ADDF, ALZpath, Asteroid, Avid Radiopharmaceuticals, BioArctic, Biogen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cajal Neurosciences, C2N Diagnostics, Denali, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Fujirebio, Ge Healthcare, Genentech, Janssen, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Novartis, Roche, Siemens, Switch. This study was supported by grants, awards, funds, and other resources from the Charles F. and Joan Knight Center for Alzheimer's Disease Research, Tracy Family Silk Center, National Institutes of Health, Alzheimer's Disease Association, Hope Center Neuropathy, and Wash Medicine's School of Neurology. Hu reportedly is a consultant for Fujirebio Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter and Siemens Healthiners, who are developing blood tests for Alzheimer's disease. Krelman and Day have not reported any related financial relationships.