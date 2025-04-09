



It is generally said that treatments can be worse than illness. This is the case for the current treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis, a catastrophic skin infection that collides with about one million people a year, primarily in Africa and South America. There is no vaccine and existing treatments are problematic. Patients may feel sick for weeks during treatment. Those who give up waiting for improvement may either stop treatment or visit another doctor to repeat the process. And even if they heal, they can be hurt forever. a study It was published in the journal on Friday Natural Communication It can change how healthcare providers approach the treatment of this impaired disease caused by Leishmania parasites. A team of researchers at the University of Maryland and Centro International International Studies researchers in Columbia (Cideim) have discovered ways to predict whether patients will respond to the most common treatments, potentially saving months of expensive, effective and toxic drugs. The co-lead authors of the Najib el-Sayed study, professor of UMD cell biology and molecular genetics, noted that anti-meglumine, a standard drug used to treat disease, usually fails in about 40-70% of patients. “This failure rate will be retained even if a patient completes the entire course of treatment or takes up to 14 weeks,” Elseid said. “Knowing how effective a patient is for a patient early is extremely important as it prevents ineffective treatment for weeks or months and allows patients to access better alternatives sooner.” The team found that patients who did not respond to meglumine anti-antibody exhibited distinctive patterns in the immune system. This is a persistent inflammatory condition called the type I interferon response. This reaction is usually an important part of the body's early response system to viruses, helping cells detect pathogens, recruit resources and fight them. “This response is essential to combating several infections, but we have found that it can interfere with the treatment and healing process for patients with cutaneous leishmaniasis,” Elseido explained. “This elevated interferon response was observed in several innate immune cell types analyzed in patients' blood samples. By following these changes throughout the treatment process, we identified a clear pattern that distinguishes patients who are normally recovering from patients who do not respond to standard drugs.” Researchers also developed sophisticated scoring systems that can accurately predict treatment outcomes for newly diagnosed patients using advanced machine learning techniques. By analyzing the activity of only nine genes, we were able to predict whether treatment would work in patients with cutaneous leishmaniasis with 90% accuracy. “This is a huge advancement for healthcare providers and scientists who work to improve outcomes for skin leishmaniasis,” said Maria Adelaida Gomez, microbiologist at Cideim and co-lead author of the study. “The disease is beginning to move to new locations like the US, meaning that these resources are needed more than ever.” While current testing requires sophisticated equipment, the team is already working to produce more portable and user-friendly versions of the technology doctors use in this field. Researchers hope that new discoveries, particularly regarding the type I interferon pathway, will be a promising tool for developing new treatments for cutaneous leishmaniasis. Their conclusions represent a shift from a more traditional approach to a more traditional approach, usually focusing solely on parasite exclusion, to a treatment method that considers a patient's natural immune response. “This is truly one of the first attempts to translate the results of the laboratory findings of this disease into practical applications,” Elle Seido said. “Understanding why some patients are not responding to treatment has been a major challenge in managing this disease. This study opens the door to precision medicine and develops better strategies that can personalize treatment for a wide range of patients.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://today.umd.edu/researchers-discover-way-to-predict-treatment-success-for-disfiguring-skin-disease The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos