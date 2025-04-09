Why AI therapists aren't the ideal fix for mental health support?

Analytics: The growing popularity of AI chatbots and treatment apps for mental health support brings as many questions as answers

Take photos of your own personalized therapist straight in your pocket and are ready to support you through all your challenges, meltdowns and crisis. They are affordable and accessible, eliminating concerns about treatment costs and long meetings to meet the therapist. Does this sound too good?

Traditional psychotherapy is evidence-based practice, often “Talking Cure”. It usually happens everywhere therapists Use conversation Helps individuals express their thoughts and feelings and support self-understanding and healing. However, smartphones and devices include AI technologies such as. chatgpt It can mimic human conversations, some of which are sold to provide a digital approach to providing therapeutic support.

Treatment apps such as: Mindshift It can be used to set thoughts, moods, and goals regarding diet, weight management, exercise, and body imagery. With continued advances in AI, you might wonder if these apps will serve as sustainable alternatives to human psychotherapists' skills.

From the secondary news, AI will not replace treatment (still)

AI can be proven It's beneficial for some peoplepsychotherapists are currently using AI tools to complement their work and conduct assessments to learn more about their clients using ChatGPT as a component of their treatment. Therapist enters client details, including gender, age, and psychological issues. In response, the chatbot Create a treatment plan This provides therapist with a way to interpret and work on the symptoms presented.

Philosopher Noam Chomsky I believe ChatGpt thinks for us and becomes lazy, describing it as “basically high-tech plagiarism” and “how to avoid learning.” Some software requires considerable human surveillance, as algorithms are known to send false information. This can be done Amplifies human bias Misdiagnosing gender and ethnic minorities exacerbate inequality. Openai is ChatGpt and current creator admit That makes an inference error and it is “still completely unreliable” means that it is “still completely unreliable”.

It looks like a well-known chatbot Character.ai There is no human supervision. The platform includes a selection of avatars that allow users to create chatbots based on fictional and real people. Harry Potter, Elon Musk, Beyonce, Super Mario and Vladimir Putin.

You must have consent to load this YouTube contentUse YouTube to set cookies on your device and manage additional content that can collect data about your activity. Please review the details and accept it to load the content.Manage your settings

Simulated mental analysis of Sigmund Freud's ChatGpt from Kei Network

One of the most popular programs at Characher.ai is “psychologists”, claiming to help users with life difficulties. You also have the option to click on the Great Psycho Analyst Sigmund Freud. There is an icon where the user clicks Freud's location Expression By the cartoon avatar.

I decided to test this app and attributed a recent dream I had. I was impressed by the speed at which “Cyber ​​Sigmund” could respond instantly to dream content, but in the end I was disappointed. Responses include generic information that has been regurgated or Wikipedia Entry More than what Freud himself wrote.

More and more people are using this type of technology for mental health support. These avatars can be evaluated at any time, cheap and can be passed quickly. Is this because you don't overlook the benefits of what real psychotherapy can offer?

You must have consent to load this YouTube contentUse YouTube to set cookies on your device and manage additional content that can collect data about your activity. Please review the details and accept it to load the content.Manage your settings

From BBC News, mental health services around the world are chronically receiving resources, but chatbots are expected to provide solutions

Traditional psychotherapy provides support space for clients to slow down and reflect. A true therapist can explore the client's dreams from the client's perspective. What system did you sync with? Yanis varoufakis phone Cloud capitalism. A further drawback of these apps is that clients can be hesitant to tell the truth and share sensitive information online.

Instead of really reducing the pain, these AI applications can actually cause harm. While these therapeutic chatbots claim to provide a market for solutions for pain, the concern is about the nature of unsupervised feedback that mask avatars can provide to those who are already struggling. Musk, owner of social media platforms x, And his current partner is the President of the United States Donald TrumpI make it frequently Racist and misogynistic comments Stir the rightmost group across Europe. He was recently reference As “Toxic Pablo Escobar's Disinformation” Irish era columnist Fintan O'Toole.

Such technologies provide convenience and engagement, but they risk isolating individuals and becoming more dependent on technology

There are also large technical experts such as On Gawdat Keep it By 2050, AI will become one billion times more intelligent than humans. However, intelligence in the design of this simulation technique is not to simulate biological intelligence; Replica The logic of labor aimed at profits for Bigtech companies and shareholders. These apps are deployed under care habits, but their goal is to collect information about people and expose them to advertising to control users' consumption behaviors.

Such technologies provide convenience and engagement, but risk quarantining individuals and becoming more dependent on technology, raising important questions about them Long-term impact on mental health. This undermines the important processes that promote authentic human connection. Traditional psychotherapy promotes human potential and personal growth.

Follow RTéBrain Storm whatsapp and Instagram More stories and updates

The views expressed here are those of the author and do not represent or reflect those of RTé. Support information is available if you are affected by the issues raised in this article online