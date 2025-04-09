Health
Kansas reports first measles hospitalization as the outbreak grows
A press conference with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is controversial
A press conference with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., held in the Arizona Legislature on April 8, 2025, challenged questions about measles.
- Kansas has reported 32 cases of measles, including one hospitalization.
- The outbreak occurs in southwestern Kansas and affects mostly unvaccinated children.
- The Kansas outbreak may be related to a larger outbreak in the Texas Panhandle.
- Nationally, there were 607 measles cases in 22 jurisdictions, resulting in 74 hospitalizations and two deaths.
Kansas public health officials reported their first measles hospitalization in the midst of a growth affecting unvaccinated children primarily.
Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported On April 9th, Kansas had up to 32 measles cases statewide. This is up from 24 cases as of April 2nd. Hospitalizations have been reported due to the outbreak of measles in Kansas, but no deaths.
Genetic sequences found an outbreak of Kansas that grew in two counties in southwestern Kansas. Possible links to larger outbreaks in the Texas Panhandle area.
Nationwide, as of April 3, there were 607 confirmed cases of measles in 22 jurisdictions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These cases resulted in 74 hospitalizations and two deaths.
“KDHE is notifying individuals who may have been exposed along with the local health departments of affected counties,” the state Department of Public Health said. March 28th Health Alert. “Because of the highly contagious nature of measles, additional cases could occur in outbreak areas in Kansas and surrounding counties, especially among those who have not been vaccinated.”
Where are the examples of measles in Kansas?
All of the incidents are in southwestern Kansas.
Stevens County was the first case of measles in Kansas in seven years. Since then, cases have been reported in Grant, Gray, Haskell, Kiowa and Morton counties.
The outbreak is now growing into two additional counties. Ford and Finney are home to Dodge City and Garden City.
Haskell County has the most cases with eight, with seven Stevens County followed by Kiowa County. All remaining are 1-5, but KDHE does not report the exact number to protect patient privacy.
Measles mainly affects unvaccinated children
In Kansas, measles is primarily affecting unvaccinated children.
Of the 32 cases, six are adults. The age of 10 is an infant up to the age of 4. This is when a second MMR vaccine is recommended, but 16 years of age ranges from 5 to 17 years old.
At least 27 patients have not been vaccinated. Only one patient was vaccinated for age, but one patient was not vaccinated due to age. The vaccination status was pending verification of two patients and the vaccination status of one patient could not be verified.
Kansas public health officials recommend the MMR vaccine
in Last month's health warningKdhe noted that Kansas is “below the herd's immune threshold” with a vaccination rate of at least 95%. The rate measured by the estimated MMR vaccination rates for students at Kansas Kindergarten From 2023 to 2024, the rate was 90.2% in 2023 to 2024, down from 94.5% in 2019-20.
Public health officials recommend two doses of the MMR vaccine for children. This recommends that you administer the first dose at 12-15 months and the second dose at age 4-6 before enrolling in school. It is usually recommended that adults get a single dose. Due to the high risk of exposure and transmission, two doses are recommended for adults participating in healthcare and higher education.
For counties that are part of the measles outbreak and surrounding counties, KDHE recommends early doses of the MMR vaccine. Also known as the infant dose, the dose is recommended for babies aged 6-11 months.
For county children older than 12 months and not vaccinated, KDHE recommends “do one dose immediately and follow a second dose at least 28 days later.” Children over 12 months old who have already acquired the first dose should “receive an early second dose.”
Kdhe also advises teens and adults who have been previously vaccinated at one dose to receive a second dose.
Jason Alatidd is a state reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be contacted by email at [email protected]. Follow him with x @jason_alatidd.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cjonline.com/story/news/healthcare/2025/04/09/kansas-reports-first-measles-hospitalization-as-outbreak-grows/83009123007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- While China strikes with 125% prices on us, XI invites the EU to team up against Trump intimid
- A community nominating British tradition for new inventory
- The MSNBC host who called Trump Caving on prices has another prediction
- PM Modi greets the BJP alliance with AIADMK for the assembly survey TN 2026: NDA will uproot corrupt and divider DMK | Latest news from India
- Why did the EU not act against the growing repression of Turkey? DW 04/11/2025
- Jokowi was continued because of the Esemka car, these are the words of the lawyer
- James Anderson: England's leading Test Wicket-Taker to get a knighthood
- Are mental lice harder to die?
- Iran's American nuclear nuclear talks start to Oman on the Iranian nuclear programExBulletin
- RSV-associated infections associated with higher mortality rates in adults in 1 year
- The Trump administration authorized by the judge to demand everyone's registration in the United States
- E PALANISWAMI Thank you PM Modi for supporting the return of AIADMK to NDA