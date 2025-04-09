Kansas reports first measles hospitalization as the outbreak grows

A press conference with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is controversial A press conference with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., held in the Arizona Legislature on April 8, 2025, challenged questions about measles.

Kansas has reported 32 cases of measles, including one hospitalization.

The outbreak occurs in southwestern Kansas and affects mostly unvaccinated children.

The Kansas outbreak may be related to a larger outbreak in the Texas Panhandle.

Nationally, there were 607 measles cases in 22 jurisdictions, resulting in 74 hospitalizations and two deaths.

Kansas public health officials reported their first measles hospitalization in the midst of a growth affecting unvaccinated children primarily.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported On April 9th, Kansas had up to 32 measles cases statewide. This is up from 24 cases as of April 2nd. Hospitalizations have been reported due to the outbreak of measles in Kansas, but no deaths.

Genetic sequences found an outbreak of Kansas that grew in two counties in southwestern Kansas. Possible links to larger outbreaks in the Texas Panhandle area.

Nationwide, as of April 3, there were 607 confirmed cases of measles in 22 jurisdictions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These cases resulted in 74 hospitalizations and two deaths.

“KDHE is notifying individuals who may have been exposed along with the local health departments of affected counties,” the state Department of Public Health said. March 28th Health Alert. “Because of the highly contagious nature of measles, additional cases could occur in outbreak areas in Kansas and surrounding counties, especially among those who have not been vaccinated.”

Where are the examples of measles in Kansas?

All of the incidents are in southwestern Kansas.

Stevens County was the first case of measles in Kansas in seven years. Since then, cases have been reported in Grant, Gray, Haskell, Kiowa and Morton counties.

The outbreak is now growing into two additional counties. Ford and Finney are home to Dodge City and Garden City.

Haskell County has the most cases with eight, with seven Stevens County followed by Kiowa County. All remaining are 1-5, but KDHE does not report the exact number to protect patient privacy.

Measles mainly affects unvaccinated children

In Kansas, measles is primarily affecting unvaccinated children.

Of the 32 cases, six are adults. The age of 10 is an infant up to the age of 4. This is when a second MMR vaccine is recommended, but 16 years of age ranges from 5 to 17 years old.

At least 27 patients have not been vaccinated. Only one patient was vaccinated for age, but one patient was not vaccinated due to age. The vaccination status was pending verification of two patients and the vaccination status of one patient could not be verified.

Kansas public health officials recommend the MMR vaccine

in Last month's health warningKdhe noted that Kansas is “below the herd's immune threshold” with a vaccination rate of at least 95%. The rate measured by the estimated MMR vaccination rates for students at Kansas Kindergarten From 2023 to 2024, the rate was 90.2% in 2023 to 2024, down from 94.5% in 2019-20.

Public health officials recommend two doses of the MMR vaccine for children. This recommends that you administer the first dose at 12-15 months and the second dose at age 4-6 before enrolling in school. It is usually recommended that adults get a single dose. Due to the high risk of exposure and transmission, two doses are recommended for adults participating in healthcare and higher education.

For counties that are part of the measles outbreak and surrounding counties, KDHE recommends early doses of the MMR vaccine. Also known as the infant dose, the dose is recommended for babies aged 6-11 months.

For county children older than 12 months and not vaccinated, KDHE recommends “do one dose immediately and follow a second dose at least 28 days later.” Children over 12 months old who have already acquired the first dose should “receive an early second dose.”

Kdhe also advises teens and adults who have been previously vaccinated at one dose to receive a second dose.

