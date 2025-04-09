



The dash of table salt to simmer in bland dishes here may not seem like a big deal, but you're probably getting more salt than you think. While American Dietary Guidelines recommend sodium less than 2,300 mg (mg) per day, most Americans get an average of 3,400 mg per day. “Salt adds flavor to food, but eating too much can lead to health problems,” says Laura M. Ali, a culinary nutritionist in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Studies show that a high salt diet is associated with an increased risk of Hypertension Increases the risk of (hypertension), heart disease and stroke. “Reducing salt is a simple and effective way to reduce these risks and protect your health,” Ali says. However, limiting the salt in your diet does not mean eating bland, flavorless foods. More and more people are turning to salt alternatives to improve their health without sacrificing taste. A 2024 study of adults with normal blood pressure over the age of 55 showed that people who replaced salt with substitutes There is a 40% less chance of developing high blood pressure. Over two years than anyone who has continued to use salt. Many salt alternatives on the market can turn basic dishes into culinary gems. There's very little salt. Below are some swaps recommended by table salt experts: 1. Salt alternatives made with potassium chloride If you like the taste of salt and are not ready to kick it to the curb, try a low-sodium or sodium-free salt alternative, such as nu-salt, Morton salt substitute, McCormick's Nosalt original sodium salt, or Dash blend (formerly Mrs Dash). Table salts are made from sodium chloride, but salt alternatives are products made entirely or partially from potassium chloride. Potassium chloride is a salt-like compound similar to sodium chloride. However, unlike sodium chloride, potassium chloride is beneficial for blood pressure. “Potassium is a mineral known for its ability to help lower blood pressure, but most Americans aren't lacking in getting enough food,” Ali says. “Potassium chloride salt alternatives are useful choices to reduce sodium while increasing potassium intake. Both can support healthier blood pressure in people with high blood pressure.” Replace traditional salts with alternatives made from potassium chloride, usually whenever salt is used. The drawback of potassium chloride salt alternatives is that they can have a bitter or metallic flavor. For this reason, some people prefer to use potassium chloride salt substitutes and half of the table salt, Ali said.

