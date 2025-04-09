RFK JR says his response to the outbreak of measles should be a “world model” | Trump administration

Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.On a news tour, he said his reaction to cannabis in West Texas should be a “model of the world.” The statement came after Kennedy attended the funeral of a third measles victim over the weekend.

Kennedy's response to the outbreak is Epidemiologist And public health experts who claimed they didn't give full approval for a highly effective vaccine claim that the case appears to be undercounted so badly, with Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials deploying late.

“The numbers continue to increase by day, but …the growth rate has dropped significantly,” Kennedy told reporters at a press conference, promoting the health agenda through the US Southwest.

Public health experts say there is actually little evidence to support this claim.

“I compare it to what's happening in Europe right now,” Kennedy continued. Politics. “They have 127,000 cases and 37 deaths. And what we're doing here in America is a model for other parts of the world.”

Kennedy appeared to refer to World Health Organization (WHO) figures released in march. In that example, global health authorities mentioned lawsuits from 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia that make up the WHO “European Region.” The tally includes countries such as Romania and Kazakhstan, which together accounts for nearly 60,000 cases.

“Measles is the most contagious disease we know and is preventable,” said Susan Polan, Associate Executive Director of the American People. health Association. “What we're looking at now is far more lurking in terms of actual cases.”

Before the current outbreak, the US had no measles deaths Since 2015. Three people died as a result of the Texas outbreak. Almost 500 People have become sick, according to Texas authorities. The average measles mortality rate is 1-3 per 1,000 people, so public health officials believe the incident is insufficient. The measles vaccine is 97% effective at preventing illness.

On Sunday, Kennedy said that CDC staff would be like that. Relocation The outbreak of Texas. This week, Kennedy also said the best way to prevent measles is to get a vaccine. However, he also attended and promoted the funeral of the victims of measles. Unproven treatment for measles in Social Media post.

“We should have more people on the ground, and this should have been a priority for weeks, weeks,” Polan said.

That's what measles was It has been eliminated In the US in 2000, however, anti-vaccine sentiment first occurred Fraudulent scientific papers In the Lancet and in the nonprofit organization, Something like that Kennedy led for nearly a decade, causing a dramatic increase in vaccine hesitancy.

The decline in confidence in the vaccine was particularly sharp among Republicans and adults leaning towards Republicans. a Gallup vote Starting in August 2024, the percentage of Republicans who believe that vaccination is extremely important has dropped from over 60% in the early 2000s to 26% in 2024.

Kennedy enjoys it as trust in the vaccine has waned among Republicans and Kennedy himself has voiced inactive support. Highly reliable rating Among Republicans – about the same as Donald Trump himself.

Kennedy commented for the department he oversaw, the Department of Health and Human Services, to receive it. dramatic and Mainly untransparent restructuring. total 20,000 positions It was eliminated among the 10,000 cuts made by Kennedy and the additional 10,000 employees cut by billionaire Elon Musk's informal “Government Efficiency Department.”

CDC is lost 2,400 employees With restructuring. Overall, HHS loses almost a quarter of the workforce. Kennedy has also set up vaccine skeptics in key roles within the agency, including at least those who have Paused approval Covid-19 vaccine.

Furthermore, basic research mRNA vaccine He is under threat during Kennedy's tenure. Before he took office, he tried to force the federal government. Rescind permission For Covid-19 vaccines.

Kennedy's statement also arises because HHS has regained more $11 billion Includes funded grants in funding to local and state health departments; Vaccination Clinic Near the outbreak of measles in Dallas.

In an interview with CBS NewsKennedy denied Clawback's knowledge, saying: “I'm not familiar with those cuts…cuts are mostly [diversity, equity and inclusion] cut. ”