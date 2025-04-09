



Using semaglutide at specified doses of eligible patients can avoid major cardiac events for around 2 million people, according to researchers in a published new modeling study. Diabetes, obesity, metabolism.1 Modeling showed that semaglutide at a dose of 2.4 mg can significantly reduce the incidence and death of major adverse cardiovascular events known as maces, but researchers warned that a greater intake of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) is required to reach that mark. Researchers say treatment uptake remains low in target patients, including patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). Based on the model, over 3 million maces were projected over the next decade, of which approximately 496,000 could be prevented by the use of semaglutide. | Image credit: Peter Hansen -Stock.adobe.com “Unfortunately, even those with T2D, which is consistently benefiting from the GLP-1 RAS trial, and recommended for treatment by the American Diabetes Association, are low uptake of these treatments,” the author wrote. “Of patients with T2D and ASCVD, fewer than 15% of patients seen in regular care in 2021 used GLP-1 RA, suggesting that the cost of treatment, supply limitations, and difficulties in navigation of payer approval limit the uptake of eligible individuals as directed by FDA labels.” Within a group of patients with ASCVD, the researchers of this new study developed a Markov population-based predictive model to determine preventable MACE and cardiac death. The group identified 6 million adults with ASCVD in the US, of which 40% (n = 3,054,781) were estimated to have at least one major cardiac event in the next decade without treatment targeting it. The patients included in the study are Randomized inclusion trials (NCT03574597). This was determined that semaglutide reduces the risk of cardiac-related death compared to placebo in patients with existing cardiovascular disease.2 The selected trial led to 2024 Approved Semaglutide is sold for weight loss as Wegovy for the prevention of cardiovascular death, heart attacks and stroke in adults with cardiovascular disease. obesity Or overweight.3 There were 6.2 million adults in the United States meeting the standards as of 2023. That is, those over the age of 45 had a body mass index (BMI) of at least 27 kg/m.2and was known to have diabetes-free ASCVD. Of these adults, the average age was 67 years and the average BMI was 32.6 kg/m2over half (56%) were male, and 71% were white. Based on the model, over 3 million MACEs are projected over the next decade, with approximately 496,000 (95% CI, 216,999-786,815) that can be prevented using 2.4 mg of semaglutide, correlated with relative risk reduction of 16% (95% CI, 7%-25%). Due to reduced cardiac events, approximately 213,000 (95% CI, 91,913-346,427) avoided myocardial infarction, approximately 110,000 (95% CI, 47,343-176,079). Additional estimates from the model include more than 2 million deaths from any cause, with approximately 333,000 (95% CI, 199,867-485,798) avoiding semaglutide 2.4 mg. Overall, more than 22 million adults in the US are eligible for semaglutide based on approved indications. Using a 16% risk reduction identified from a given patient, we determined that from patients meeting the inclusion criteria, we could prevent more than 2 million maces and 1 million deaths if all eligible patients received treatment at a dose of 2.4 mg. “Our model shows a significant reduction in morbidity and mortality,” the authors concluded. “Treatment with semaglutide 2.4 mg in eligible individuals can lead to substantial prevention of cardiovascular events in the United States, regardless of age or severity of excess weight.” reference Nanna MG, Doan QV, Fabricatore A, et al. Population level impact of semaglutide 2.4 mg in patients with obesity or overweight and cardiovascular disease: a modeling study based on a selection trial. Follow meta for diabetes. Released online on April 4, 2024. doi:10.1111/dom.16370 Lincoff AM, Brown-Frandsen K, Colhoun HM, and others Semaglutide and cardiovascular outcomes in obesity without diabetes. New Engle J and. 2023; 389:2221-2232. The FDA approved the initial treatment to reduce the risk of serious cardiac problems, particularly in obese or overweight adults. Food and Drug Administration. March 8, 2024. Accessed April 7, 2025. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-Announcements/fda-approves-first-treatment-reduce-reduce-serious-heart-problems-dults-obesity-or

