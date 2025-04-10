Doctors urge travelers to stay vigilant as the global outbreak of measles heads towards Australia

I'm wary, but I'm not worried.

It was a message from doctors as Australia handles a local surge in measles, and was driven by a global increase in cases amid declining childhood vaccination rates.

A little over three months since 2025, Australia has already recorded 54 measles cases, including 20 in New South Wales, 16 in Victoria and 13 in Western Australia.

This was compared to 57 in all last year, with just 26 in 2023, while Australia previously handled a significant number in 2019, when 284 cases were recorded.

There have been cases of contagion within Australia, but most of the time it still occurs in people returning from overseas destinations experiencing outbreaks.

How do you protect yourself?

Healthcare experts say the number one defense against spreading measles is vaccination, urging people to get two doses and make sure they're fully vaccinated against the disease.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world, but can be prevented with two vaccines. (Reuters: Valentin Fraulow))

Newborns can receive their first vaccine between six and 12 months, depending on whether they are moving to a high-risk area.

Ramiya Raman, Vice President of Royal Australia's General Practitioner University, said his parents don't need to panic and can take the usual precautions.

Dr. Ramiya Raman says there is a way to prevent the spread of highly contagious diseases. (ABC News: Tabarak al Jrood))

“Precautions should always be considered, so wash your hands, keep the surfaces clean and clean, if you're not feeling well asked for someone to see a doctor,” she said.

“We are concerned about the presence of measles, but we also need to remember that it is preventable with vaccinations.

The outbreak has triggered measles alerts in the Northern Territory, Western Australia, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland.

A number of potential exposure sites are listed for each of these jurisdictions and can be found on the local health department website.

Do families need to isolate?

Daniel McMullen, president of the Australian Medical Association, said the outbreak had not reached the point where doctors needed to advise newborn families to avoid large crowds and parts of the country where measles was detected.

Dr. Daniel McMullen says newborn parents should talk to doctors before traveling abroad. (Supply: AMA))

“We also can't feel that people need to live in the bubble for months and months of their lives,” Dr. McMullen said.

“All families will make a little risk decision. At this point, there is no public health advice to limit people's movements, especially because of measles.”

Will the outbreak be intensified?

It is considered to be one of the most contagious diseases, but the widespread infection of measles in Australia is still unlikely due to the high immunity rates of the country among children.

However, newborn parents, and those who have not been vaccinated from measles, may want to consider talking to doctors before traveling abroad, particularly in countries where the illness is more common.

Australians are being urged to check their vaccination status and to get their children vaccinated. (ABC News: Niall Lenihan ))

“It's important to remember that not all countries have measles as they do in Australia,” Dr. McMullen said.

“It is always important to talk to your doctor and think about the various risks of infection that may occur overseas, especially when planning an international trip with young children.

However, vaccination rates are patched for adults Australians in their mid-30s to early 60s may have only had one dose.

Some adults who have moved to Australia may have only had one dose (or none), and are also recommended for vaccinations.

How bad was the previous occurrence of measles?

Since the first measles emerged in the early 1990s, Australia has had several important peaks.

Along with other infectious diseases, data is collected by national authorities, A disease surveillance system that allows for national notification.

How much is it possible for overseas users to be held responsible?

Victoria is stepping up its demands on people to ensure that people are fully vaccinated against measles.

Are you protected from measles? Answered your vaccine questions Adults can catch and spread the disease, especially if they are not vaccinated. This is what you need to know.

“There's concern that we're seeing measles in Victoria right now. It's very contagious and can lead to serious health complications like pneumonia, brain inflammation, death,” said a spokesman for the Victoria Department of Health.

“Recent incidents in Victoria do not have a history of links to overseas travel or other measles cases, meaning there is a local communication of measles in the community.

“Measles vaccinations are safe, effective, free and the best way to avoid serious illnesses.”

